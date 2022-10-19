TAWAS CITY — Recognizing the final resting place of a veteran is extremely important to the community, families of the deceased, as well as area veterans organizations.
With the help of a state grant, that might be a little easier for Iosco County organizations, according to Iosco County Veterans Affairs Service Officer Ron Whitney.
With a grant from the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, Whitney has purchased 1,100 new American flags, as well as 600 brass grave marker/flag holders to be placed on veterans’ graves in Iosco County signifying where a veteran has been laid to rest.
Whitney said he used the grant money to get the markers because he was getting calls that some graves of veterans were not property marked. He said sometimes the confusion came because although service organizations like the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars mark veterans graves for Memorial Day, some family members were calling his office saying that markers were missed on their family member’s graves.
According to Whitney, this is sometimes because although many veterans are buried with a military grave marker from the government, many are also not and have their own personal headstone that does not signify that they were in the military.
“So what I am doing is working with all the organizations and our churches for their cemeteries as well, so we can get markers out to organizations,” he said.
Whitney said he is trying to disperse the markers and flags equally among the different organizations, and said he is going to try next year to get a grant so that more of the markers can be purchased and given out to church and other organizations.
Whitney said the flags, as well as the brass flag holders, are both made in the United States.
“They’re durable brass, and talking with the manufacturer, they said to take them out after Veterans Day, and don’t leave them in because, unfortunately people steal them,” he said. “They’re American made; that is one thing that I wanted to make sure, I could have paid less for American flags but they were made in China.”
Whitney said any organization that would like to get some flags and markers can contact him by calling 989-362-6571 or by email at rwhitney@ioscocounty.org.