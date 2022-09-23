EAST TAWAS – Last week the waters of Tawas Bay were the venue for the 2022 North American Championship of the J/22 Class of sailboats.

Tawas Bay Yacht Club and the local J/22 Fleet #44 hosted this prestigious event. Twenty-one teams representing 10 states competed Sept. 15-17. The North American Championship is held at a different venue in North America every year, but Tawas Bay is a favorite racing location for the J/22 Class due to superb sailing conditions for the boat, excellent race management and hosting by TBYC, and the welcoming community of the Tawases. The event was last held at TBYC in September 2012.

