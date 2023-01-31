OSCODA – Downtown Oscoda businesses have an opportunity to apply for $10,000 grants for façade improvements in 2023.

The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees approved the façade grant program materials at its regular Jan. 23 meeting. The motion by Treasurer Jaimie McGuire, with support from Trustee Tim Cummings, passed unanimously. Trustees Jeremy Spencer and Bill Palmer did not attend the meeting.

