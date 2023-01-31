OSCODA – Downtown Oscoda businesses have an opportunity to apply for $10,000 grants for façade improvements in 2023.
The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees approved the façade grant program materials at its regular Jan. 23 meeting. The motion by Treasurer Jaimie McGuire, with support from Trustee Tim Cummings, passed unanimously. Trustees Jeremy Spencer and Bill Palmer did not attend the meeting.
Owners of the buildings in the State Street Business and Neighborhood District are eligible for a façade improvement grant. Funds can be used to upgrade and rehabilitate the exterior façade of buildings. Tenants may apply for a grant with the consent of the property owner.
All work needs to start after the grant has been awarded. The grant is paid on a reimbursement basis. Grant money is awarded after proof of payment has been submitted. Oscoda Township has allocated $50,000 for the façade improvement grants for 2023. Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.
“There is no minimum or maximum amount. The award will be based on eligible spending and available funds. Only one application per address is permitted through June 30. For the remainder of the year, additional applications can be made. Only one application can be open at any time,” state the guidelines.
“Preference will be given to projects that can be completed in a timely manner and make the most visual impact to the downtown area,” according to the grant guidelines.
The application process includes submitting a written application and a number of documents including proof of ownership, proof of currency on tax payments, a detailed project and description of the improvements to be made.
According to Superintendent Tammy Kline the program information and materials for the façade improvement grant have been reviewed by the Economic Improvement Committee (EIC) for the past several months and have been reviewed by a consultant from Mission North and the township attorney.
McGuire asked if there would be a need to track grant expenditures separately. EIC Director Todd Dickerson responded that the language was not in the grant materials.
Supervisor Ann Richards asked who would be approving the façade grant applications. Dickerson said the EIC would be approving the applications.
The board also took the following actions:
• Unanimously approved paying three invoices from Rowe Engineering in the amount of $10,545.
• Unanimously approved a blanket purchase order for Old Orchard Park vendors to not exceed an amount of $103,300. Motion by Cummings, support from McGuire, passed unanimously.
• Approved paying the MI Township Participating Plan 2023 Premium in the amount of $87,518.00. Motion by Cummings, support from Trustee Steve Wusterbarth, passed unanimously.
• Approved a proposal from Ferguson Waterworks for $319,200 to purchase meter pits for the upcoming water main projects. Motion by Clerk Josh Sutton, support from Richards, passed unanimously.
In addition to the regular meeting the board scheduled two closed sessions at 5 p.m. The first closed session was to “To Consider the Periodic Evaluation of the Township Superintendent as requested in writing by Superintendent Kline pursuant to MCL15.268 (1)(a).”
The second closed session was “To Consider the Periodic Evaluation of the Economic Improvement Director as requested in writing by the Economic Improvement Director pursuant to MCL15.268 (1)(a).”