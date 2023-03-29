OSCODA – Three of Tom Maxwell’s neighbors came to the Oscoda Township Planning Commission’s special meeting to oppose his plan to build 98 storage units on North US-23 near the Mancino’s Pit Stop and Janis Tire, north of downtown.
Planning and Zoning Director Nichole Vallette, presented Maxwell’s plan to build two new mini storage buildings on N. US-23 on the .934 acres on two parcels that he owns that are currently vacant. Maxwell is in the process of getting the two parcels he owns connected. The resulting narrow piece of property will span between Cedar Lake Road and N. US-23.
The two storage unit buildings, which would be 30 X 240 and 30 X 230, would house 98 storage units ranging in size starting at 5 feet X 10 feet up to 10 feet X 20 feet. Maxwell said the going rate for a 10 X 10 foot storage unit is $60 per month in the area.
Maxwell applied to the Planning Commission for a Special Land Use Permit to build the units on the property that is zoned B2. Maxwell reported that he is working with engineers and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to orient the buildings, that will not be heated, so that snow and ice removal will be possible and water will properly drain. He also stated that he would be installing a security system that he can access remotely and he will install lighting.
Maxwell said he expects the storage units to create a small amount of traffic. In general, he said that people visit their storage units three times; when they first move in, one additional time and when they move out. Maxwell made a point of saying that both Janis Tire and Mancinos Pit Stop, which is located on the property of the Citgo gas station, have hundreds of cars that come in and out everyday.
Maxwell said that the property would be nicer than any other local storage units, would be kept clean and would have landscaping and a greenbelt to make it more aesthetically appealing. He proposed that there would be driveways to access the property from both US-23 and Cedar Lake Road. A lit sign would be on the US-23 entrance to the property and a printed sign would be on the Cedar Lake Road entrance. The units would be open 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.
Maxwell’s family owns Cathy’s Hallmark Shop in downtown Oscoda and his mother lives across N. US-23 from the proposed location of the storage units. He noted that if there was a large snowstorm he would be able to move the snow across US-23 to his mother’s property. Maxwell owns another storage facility and said he has never had any problems there.
During the public hearing portion of the meeting, Danielle Smith, who owns Mancino’s with her husband Rob Young, and the residence next to the proposed storage unit site on Cedar Lake Road attended the meeting to oppose Maxwell’s plan. Smith questioned the size of the buildings, the clearance between the buildings, and what the ordinance says about the size of buildings.
“Clearly our house has been there a long time,” Smith said adding that all of the properties on Cedar Lake Road, with the exception of the church, are residential. She expressed concern about the diminishing property value of her house.
“Who wants to own a house next to a big ugly storage unit?” Smith asked. “Obviously, we are opposed,” she added.
Jeff Janis also attended the meeting to oppose Maxwell’s plan. He said he was also speaking on behalf of the owner of the Citgo, who he said was also opposed. Janis owns Janis Tire, which is located to the north of the proposed storage unit site. Janis expressed concerns about theft and illegal activities. He said his biggest concern was access from both Cedar Lake Road and US-23 which he said would encourage people to cut through the property. Janis reported that he often has hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cars parked in his parking lot.
Smith, who said she used to work for a previous township attorney, expressed concern about the fence for the storage units butting up against the sidewall of their house.
Maxwell responded to the concerns presented and expressed his disappointment with his neighbors reactions to his plans. Maxwell said that they “just don’t have the same mindset” and noted that they do not own the lots. He added that if his application for a special use permit was denied that he would dispute it. Maxwell referred to Smith and Janis as “people we were kind to” and noted that he had allowed both the Smiths and Janis to use the vacant property for parking.
Maxwell talked about the need for additional storage units in the area and noted that there are few vacant properties that are for sale.
“We can work together on this. I don’t like that rhetoric, that’s dangerous,” Maxwell commented.
Smith responded that she and her husband did not want the noise, the lights and the construction. Maxwell responded that construction would only take four weeks.
Vallette commented that Maxwell will need to come back to the Planning Commission with a site plan and that mini warehouses are allowed in Zoning District B-2. Planning Commission member Vicki Hopcroft asked about the ground surface of the property. Maxwell responded that the 15 feet of the entrances will be paved and the interior of the property would be six inches of compacted gravel.
Commission member Bill Palmer asked about a survey and noted that the zoning regulations would require a privacy fence and regulates the number of lumens allowed for outdoor lighting.
“What we have to look at is does it meet the zoning requirements for B-2, mixed use. Special use is allowed in B-2. I think depending on the final site plan looks like we will approve. People have a right to do what they see fit with their property,” Palmer commented.
Member Greg Schulz asked if Maxwell had considered putting in a gate. Maxwell responded that a gate could create more issues with the need to maintain it. Palmer noted that the preliminary condition will be joining of the two lots. Vallette said she would handle the combination of the lots. Hopcroft expressed concern that the storage units could pose a hazard and that they were “not harmonious with the neighborhood”. She said that the Smith and Young had the right to enjoy their property.
Chair Jeff Linderman commented that the Planning Commission had held an interesting hearing and that he thought he had heard positives from the applicant.
“I believe there is room to work with owners on both side. This is a fit for the property, it meets the requirements. A lot of what was brought up is required in the site plan review,” Linderman concluded.
After deliberations concluded, Palmer made a motion to approve the special land use permit conditional on the lots being combined. Linderman supported the motion and it passed in a vote of three to one with Hopcroft voting no. Planning Commission members Christine Beckner, Jacqueline MacKenzie and Robert Tasior did not attend the meeting.