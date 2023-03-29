OSCODA – Three of Tom Maxwell’s neighbors came to the Oscoda Township Planning Commission’s special meeting to oppose his plan to build 98 storage units on North US-23 near the Mancino’s Pit Stop and Janis Tire, north of downtown.

Planning and Zoning Director Nichole Vallette, presented Maxwell’s plan to build two new mini storage buildings on N. US-23 on the .934 acres on two parcels that he owns that are currently vacant. Maxwell is in the process of getting the two parcels he owns connected. The resulting narrow piece of property will span between Cedar Lake Road and N. US-23.

