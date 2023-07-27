OSCODA – During a special meeting held on July 18, the Oscoda Township Planning Commission (PC) approved the final site plan for the Dollar General Market being planned for F-41.
Plans include demolishing the current buildings located on the properties at 4347 and 4349 F-41, just north of the railroad tracks. The 1.9 acre properties are currently owned by Ken and Mary Jo Samotis. Now that the plans have been approved, the sale of the property to Midwest VLLC will take place.
The property is currently elevated five feet above the road. The plan is to lower the elevation to approximately two feet above the road and maintain as many trees on the property as possible. A storm water basin at the back of the property will capture runoff. The construction company is working with Consumers Energy on the final design of the power lines.
The Planning Commission members had a multitude of questions for Jason Raleigh, senior civil engineer with AR Engineering, and Jared Devoursney, senior project manager with Westwind Construction, both of whom attended the meeting.
PC Member Vicki Hopcroft expressed concern about the sight lines and the impact on traffic given that the market will be located on a curve. She asked if the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) had been involved in the planning process. Raleigh said MDOT had not but the Iosco County Road Commission (ICRC) had.
PC Members had questions about the ability of delivery trucks to maneuver around cars in the parking lot. Devoursney said that deliveries would be made once per week and that the delivery time could be restricted if necessary. Both box trucks and 53-foot trailer trucks are used for deliveries to the stores.
PC Member Tim O’Connor had several questions about accessing the heating, ventilation and air conditioning units that will be placed on the roof of the building. He also asked about the location of power lines, a transformer and whether there would be enough power to the building.
O’Connor expressed concerns about customers cutting through the parking lot from the adjacent building to access the Dollar General Market.
Vallette pointed out that the plans needed to include a bike rack for four bikes and a brick or masonry enclosure for the dumpster. Although there will be a bike rack, the building is located on the side of F-41 that does not have a sidewalk or bike path. Hopcroft asked about a sidewalk, noting that the township was attempting to become more pedestrian and bicyclist friendly. Vallette responded that a sidewalk is not required.
Ultimately PC Member Robert Tasior, who said he liked the thorough plan, made the motion to approve the plan with the stipulation that it meets all local, state and federal regulations and that Township Engineer Rick Freeman review the final construction plans. The motion was supported by O’Connor and passed unanimously.
The only public comment came from Oscoda resident Brian Haley who said he was in favor of the plan and that he thought competition is a good thing.
When asked about the timeline for completion, Devoursney indicated that the schedule is dependent on the ability to obtain permits and find contractors to do the work. He indicated that he hopes to break ground in the late fall or early winter and complete the building in the spring of 2024.
When complete, the Dollar General Market will have a footprint of 12,480 square feet and will include fresh produce, dairy and meat. The Dollar General Market will join the existing Family Dollar along US-23, the Dollar General along N. State Street and the new Dollar Tree being built along State Street.