TAWAS CITY — The Iosco County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to hire a consultant to get a county-wide recycling program off the ground.

The vote took place during the Dec. 7 meeting but much of the discussion took place during the Nov. 16 committee of the whole meeting. The topic in both meetings was to hire Resource Recycling Systems, Inc. (RRS) of Ann Arbor to conduct a variety of work over the course of six months in an effort to get grants and get the program up and running.

