OSCODA — Shoppers looking to get a jump on their holiday gift shopping had plenty to choose from at the Fall Art & Craft Show at Oscoda High School on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The annual show, hosted by the Oscoda Lions Club, featured handmade jewelry, freshly baked goodies, wood carvings, paintings, photographs, metal works and more. All were on display and for sale throughout the school. Ninety-three vendors were on site who were spread across 120 booths.
The craft show started at 10 a.m. and ran until 4 p.m. although patrons were milling about inside by 9:45. Indoor vendors paid $30 for a booth and outdoor vendors with produce were invited to set up in the high school parking lot. After taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 20th show last year was the biggest ever. Organizer, Yvonne Mallak expected the 2022 show to be one of the biggest.
Mallak who has been involved all 21 years, used work at the high school and ran the fair with another organization. When they no longer wanted to be involved, she approached the Oscoda Lions Club who enthusiastically joined the effort approximately 15 years ago.
Mallak said that the COVID-19 pandemic gave crafting a boost. People who were staying at home took up new hobbies and began creating art, crafts and started knitting again.
This year’s show was a team effort. Heather Tait, a Lions Club member and craft fair committee member, was on site assisting with the event. Lions Club member Dick Dean was the third member of the committee. Jane Meyer helped her daughter Yvonne by handling phone calls prior to the event.
For Jodie Bishop, K&J Creations in Alpena, it was her first year as a vendor. A friend told her about the show and she was very excited to be selling epoxy tumblers, dishes and resin custom light up letters. Kelly Schlegel, her business partner, makes homemade vanilla that has been aged for six months, 100% soy candles and natural soaps using goat milk she gets from her brother. She uses locally sourced products and raw honey that she gets from a local beekeeper in her soaps.
There were a number of unique items available. Pat Meyer, Mallak’s brother, who lives in Ann Arbor and has property in Barton City, sold homemade jams, jellies and syrups. Meyer taps birch trees on his property to make birch syrup, a product he says is typically only available in Alaska, the Ukraine or Russia. All of his jams are made with handpicked fruit.
Several vendors had their spouse with them. Sandra Lawrence and her husband Ed, who live in Alger, have been coming to the craft fair for several years and sell a variety of rag crafts.
“This is one of the better shows. We do well. We enjoy coming, they’re friendly,” Sandra said.
Kelly Wittenberg, a first-time vendor, had a variety of jewelry made from natural stones and Swarovski crystals. Kelly’s husband John, referred to himself as her roadie and groupie. The Wittenbergs sold their house downstate and now live in Harrisville. Her jewelry is available for purchase at To the Moon & Back in Oscoda and The Dragon Fly in Harrisville.
It was the second year for Bill Arnold who uses a chainsaw to create birds and owls. Arnold is thinking about competing in the chainsaw carving competition at the 2023 Paul Bunyon Festival.
His wife Jacqueline said the show wasn’t just about selling his creations. She’s very proud of what Bill creates and promotes him everywhere she goes.
“It makes us feel good that people appreciate what he does,” Jacqueline said.
Local artist Drew Tice was also a first-time vendor. Tice had a variety of carvings made of wood. The intricate etchings in the wood were made using a CO2 laser. She is working on getting a patent for the design of her box.
The show also included a pet adoption event. Volunteers Jessica, Janell, and John from the Iosco County Humane Society (ICHS), were on hand outside to introduce some of their kittens, cats and a dog to show attendees.
Bunny, a senior Pomeranian, was shaking nervously as she looked through the crowd for a potential new pet parent. Before she can be adopted, Bunny will be going to a foster home for a short stint so her medical needs can be addressed.
Black Cat, also known as BC, was not happy about being on display. The adorable kittens of all colors didn’t seem to mind as they lounged together in a large crate, some of them hanging out in the litter box. For those who found a good match, same day adoptions were available.
ICHS also had t-shirts, jewelry, and handbags for sale with all proceeds going to the shelter. The shelter is currently seeking donations of canned food, dry food, and litter, anything that is appropriate for kittens or puppies. They are also taking donations for veterinarian bills. They have recently had a number of animals come in with medical needs.
A donation to the ICHS was the ticket to getting into the event. For those that didn’t bring a donation, a $1 cash donation was suggested for adults, with kids getting in free. Organizer Yvonne Mallak expected that $900 would be collected at the door, all of which would go to ICHS.
Volunteers from the Robert J. Parks library were on hand with a book sale. For attendees who worked up an appetite, the Lions Club Harvest Café featured hotdogs, nachos and pretzels.
In 2021 the show raised $6,000, Mallak expected it to raise $7,000-$8,000 this year. All of the proceeds from the show go to the Lions Club Humanitarian Fund that provides weekend backpacks to children, builds ramps for people with accessibility needs, and helps other nonprofit organizations with their projects.
The Oscoda Lions Club, chartered in 1963, is comprised of individuals from all walks of life who have the common goal of service to the community.