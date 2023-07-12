TIRED OF WAITING

TIRED OF WAITING – Melanie and Jim Rowden are waiting for corporate approval of their blueprints so they can start construction of their Biggby coffee shop.

 Photo by Manuela Kress

OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Planning Commission approved the final site plan for the Biggby being built 5401 North US-23 in the Family Fare parking lot.

The plan was approved at the July 3 regular meeting. Planning and Zoning Director Nichole Vallette told Commission members that Township Engineer Rick Freeman had reviewed the plan. Members Vicki Hopcroft and Robert Tasior did not attend the meeting.

