OSCODA — Oscoda Township has all of the funding needed to complete the township’s portion of Phase 3, the final phase, of the Iron Belle Trail. According to Township Engineer Rick Freeman, the accepted bid came in $700,000 less than he had anticipated. Freeman provided the news to the township board of trustees at their regular Oct. 24 meeting.
According to Freeman, the township has secured all of the funding needed to complete the trail.
“We have a fairly decent surplus,” Freeman said. Freeman said he is working with the road commission to work out the grant reimbursement process. Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will pay the contractors and will use the grant funding to pay for the project.
Trustee Jeremy Spencer asked why there was a $700,000 difference.
Freeman said that his estimate was conservative based on increasing costs over the past couple of years. He added that bids from contractors have been coming in less this year than they did in 2020 and 2021.
Freeman said that Katterman Trucking’s bid was very aggressive. Katterman Trucking, a Hale company, completed the Hale portion of the bike trail so they are familiar with the process.
The second lowest bid was $200,000 under the engineer’s estimate.
A pre-construction meeting was held on Oct. 24. Construction of the trail is expected to begin as soon as Nov. 1 with completion expected by the end of 2023. Clearing will start soon and is expected to be completed by April.