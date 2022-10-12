AUSABLE TWP. — Father Timothy Doubblestein, Rector; and Caryn Coyle, a parishioner; both from Hope Anglican Chapel in Oscoda, presented their case to the AuSable Township Board of Trustees for holding a Saturday Farmer’s Market at the township hall. The presentation was made to the board at their Oct. 3 regular meeting.

According to Doubblestein the church was approached by community members and vendors who attend the Wednesday farmer’s market. All have expressed the desire to have a Saturday market in the AuSable/Oscoda area.

