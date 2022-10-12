AUSABLE TWP. — Father Timothy Doubblestein, Rector; and Caryn Coyle, a parishioner; both from Hope Anglican Chapel in Oscoda, presented their case to the AuSable Township Board of Trustees for holding a Saturday Farmer’s Market at the township hall. The presentation was made to the board at their Oct. 3 regular meeting.
According to Doubblestein the church was approached by community members and vendors who attend the Wednesday farmer’s market. All have expressed the desire to have a Saturday market in the AuSable/Oscoda area.
Doubblestein proposed that the church partner with the township to offer a Saturday market that would include family friendly activities and the occasional evening market. The Saturday market would offer weekly activities for children. Coyle said that she knows a number of musicians who would be interested in performing and that she knows a number of other people who would be interested in leading activities for kids.
“The whole idea behind the activities it to get people to the farmer’s market,” Doubblestein responded. He would also like to see a Christmas market around Dec. 6.
The AuSable Township/Hope Anglican Farmer’s Market was the name that Doubblestein proposed. Once the building is completed, the church would like to be able to offer the market year-round.
Doubblestein proposed that the Farmer’s Market Board would include three to five vendors, one representative from Hope Anglican, one AuSable Township representative.
Doubblestein would like Hope Anglican to become a member of the Michigan Farmers Market Association. Bridge Cards and bank cards would be accepted at the new market so that everyone has access to fresh, local produce. Doubblestein said it is a “huge issue for us” to be able to provide people in the community with nutritious foods.
Doubblestein described the benefits for the township and for the church of having a Saturday market.
“Do you expect any monetary help from AuSable Township?” asked Trustee Alanda Barnes.
“We just want to be able to use your space,” Doubblestein responded.
Township Supervisor Kevin Beliveau enumerated all of the projects the township is currently engaged in. He said that finishing the building had been put off because other projects were more of a priority.
“I think it’s a good idea,” Barnes said.
“I think the packet you provided is a good start,” Beliveau told Doubblestein.
Trustees asked about competing with the Saturday farmer’s market in Tawas. Coyle said there were a number of issues with the Tawas market that had led to vendors leaving. She said that vendors are frustrated because the location of their booth is changed on a regular basis and it makes it difficult for customers to find them. Coyle also said that the vendors would like to be able to give out samples, something they are not allowed to do in Tawas on a regular basis. Coyle estimated that one third of the vendors from the Tawas farmers market would move to the AuSable market. She also expressed some concerns about how the market is run.
Beliveau said that when the information was first received, that the township superintendent contacted the township’s attorney and asked if the township could participate with the church.
“We can’t go into a business relationship with a private entity. Some of the connections may end up being modified,” Beliveau concluded.
The next step is for the presentation to go back to the township attorney for a legal opinion.
The board took the following actions at the meeting:
- Passed Resolution 2022-26 to increase the Administrative Overhead Contract Services from $8,000 to $9,000. Motion by Trustee Yvette Ramsdell, support from Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis.
- Passed Resolution 2022-27 to increase the Budgeted Use of Fund Balance from $104,575 to $105,575. Motion by Ramsdell, support from Clerk Kelly Graham.
Barnes asked if the board had heard anything from Oscoda Township about the sewer rate, police and fire budgets. Barnes asked why it was taking so long to get the budgets from the new superintendent. Superintendent Eric Strayer said AuSable Township is tentatively planning a budget work session for mid-October but is waiting for information from Oscoda Township.