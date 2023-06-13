Coulon

Tom and Mary Coulon

 Courtesy photo

OSCODA – Tom and Mary Coulon celebrated 60 years of marriage with family and friends on June 7.

The couple met while teaching in Port Huron and married in 1963. They moved to Oscoda to raise their family, daughters Chris Coulon, Connie Cleary and Cathy Wusterbarth, all of Oscoda.

