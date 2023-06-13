OSCODA – Tom and Mary Coulon celebrated 60 years of marriage with family and friends on June 7.
The couple met while teaching in Port Huron and married in 1963. They moved to Oscoda to raise their family, daughters Chris Coulon, Connie Cleary and Cathy Wusterbarth, all of Oscoda.
Both worked at Oscoda High School where Tom taught physical education and Mary served as a guidance counselor. Tom also coached football and together they coached swimming.
The couple loves living in Oscoda where they enjoy time with their friends, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren in their lovely home along Lake Huron