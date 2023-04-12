OSCODA – A hypothetical trip to Washington, D.C. turned into reality for Oscoda area scouts over spring break.
And last month, seven scouts from Troop 7G, along with two Venturers from Crew 7, and their three chaperones, loaded into three vehicles during the early morning to begin what turned into a 16-hour drive to the Maryland suburbs of Washington D.C.
As part of their planning, troop members solved their housing issue by finding a scout family in Washington, D.C. with a backyard suitable for camping.
Arriving just before midnight, the tents went up quickly and the scouts were bedded down in their sleeping bags for the first of what would turn out to be three nights in below freezing conditions. Camping in cold weather, and proving it by having water in a cup inside your tent freeze, earns a scout the Polar Bear Patch – and everyone on this trip qualified.
After a late awakening due to the long drive, the first order of business, after breakfast, was attending services at the National Cathedral, located on Mount Saint Albans in northwest Washington D.C.
The Cathedral is a soaring gothic stone structure that took almost a century to build. It is currently undergoing extensive renovations following an earthquake in 2013. Every piece of limestone is hand cut by skilled stone masons and laid into the structure which weighs more than 150,000 tons. The stained glass windows are immense and cast a rainbow of colors throughout the building. The main tower of the cathedral is supported by four limestone pillars 32 feet in diameter arising from the bedrock of Mount Saint Albans.
After departing services at the National Cathedral, the scouts headed downtown to the National Museum of American History. This was a priority visit as the museum houses the original Star Spangled Banner as well as the collective history of the United States. In addition, many of the scouts are working on the coin collecting merit badge and the National Museum of American History houses a coin collection of real interest to the scouts.
The next day the scots headed back to the Cathedral for a tour that took them to the seventh floor of the west towers and provided a “lovely view of downtown Washington D.C.” They also explored the chapels below the main nave of the Cathedral “and were thoroughly impressed with the artwork and the beauty of the building!”
After departing the National Cathedral, the group headed downtown again and visited the United States Botanical Gardens while awaiting a tour of the U.S. Capitol. There they met a representative from Congressman Jack Mergman’s office and were escorted to the Capitol visitor’s center where they went through security and were ushered into “The People’s House.”
The next day was a visit to Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Md. The scouts learned when the British attacked Fort McHenry on Sept. 14-15, 11814 it served as the backdrop for Francis Scott Key to pen our National Anthem. The fort is now a National Park and National Historic Shrine and is operated by the National Park Service.
Their next stop was the Udvar-Hazy annex of the National Air & Space Museum located at Dulles International Airport. At Udvar-Hazy, the scouts got to walk through a century of manned flight including civil aircraft like The Concorde, a supersonic passenger aircraft, and military aircraft like The Enola Gay, the B-29 used to drop the atomic bomb on Hiroshima. The Udvar-Hazy Center also has a Spacecraft & Missile section as well as an active restoration hangar where visitors can watch the detailed and painstaking process of reconstituting historical aircraft.
The scouts headed north for a tour of the battlefield at Gettysburg, Pa., the following day. They started their tour at the visitor’s center with a movie about the battle and a tour of the Cyclorama. The Cyclorama is a restored, 140-year-old oil painting of the battle dating to 1884. Different lighting configurations highlight different paint colors used in the artwork so troops seem to appear from nowhere as the lighting changes.
They also toured key battleground sites including the Union Lutheran Theological Seminary, Devil’s Den, Little Round Top and confederate lines at the Gattysburg Battlefield.
Greeted by warmer temperatures the next day, the scouts headed back downtown to The Mall.
There. they parked by the U.S. Botanical Gardens and the Disabled Veteran’s Memorial and walked Independence Avenue westward passing the National Museum of the American Indian, The Air & Space Museum (under renovation), the Hirschorn Art Gallery, The Gallery of Asian Art, The Gallery of African Art, The Centennial Exhibition, The Bureau of Engraving and Printing and finally arrived at The Tidal Basin surrounded by the hundreds of cherry trees given to the United States by the Empire of Japan in 1910. The cherry trees were in full bloom.
They then walked southward around east side of The Tidal Basin to the Jefferson Memorial and visited briefly, then continued northwards from there on the west side of The Tidal Basin to The Martin Luther King Memorial. At the King Memorial they turned westward toward the Lincoln Memorial where they soaked in the words of the President during the Civil War emblazoned on the walls.
From the Lincoln Memorial they turned eastward on the north side of The Reflecting Pool and saw the Washington Monument standing in front of The Capitol dome. The first stop on the return leg was The Vietnam Memorial where we stopped to render a salute to the 58,220 men and women who lost their lives in Vietnam.
From there they walked eastward on The Mall to the south side of The Ellipse where they posed in front of the White House. They also passed the National Museums of American History and Natural History as well as The Archives where the original Declaration of Independence and Constitution are kept. From there it was up Capitol Hill and around the north side of The Capitol to meet Congressman Jack Bergman on the steps of the House of Representatives at the southeast corner of The Capitol. Bergman spent 45 minutes talking to the scouts and answering their many questions.
The hike on The Mall was more than six miles.
On a rain-soaked next day, the scouts visited The National Museum of the History of Medicine and a visit to a huge thrift shop for some shopping.
The last day of the trip the scouts rose early for the trip back home.
Youth interested in scouting on the Sunrise Side can participate by joining a local scout unit. In Oscoda, available units include Troop 7G for girls who have turned 11 or completed the 5th grade but are not yet 18 years old; Troop 959B for boys who have turned 11 or completed the 5th grade but are not yet 18 years old; and Crew 7 for young men and young women who have turned 14 or completed the 8th grade but are not yet 21 years old.
Troop 7G and Crew 7 are chartered to Post 274 of the America Legion and meet at the Hope-St. John’s Church on 223 East Mill St. in AuSable at the Lake Huron Beach. For Troop 7G and Crew 7 contact Pete Mapes at 937-212-8435. Troop 959 is chartered to the Oscoda Methodist Church and meets at the Church at 120 West Dwight St. in Oscoda, on Wednesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. For information about Troop 959, contact Alan Avery at -989-820-5035.