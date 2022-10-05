BALDWIN TWP. — Recycling is good for business and local communities in Iosco County are missing out on revenue by not participating in recycling to a greater extent. That was the message attendees received at the third quarter Develop Iosco (DI) meeting. Local business, nonprofit and government representatives filled the community room at the Baldwin Township Office in Tawas City on Thursday morning, Sept. 22 for the meeting.
Elisa Seltzer, Senior Consultant with RRS recycle was the featured speaker for the meeting. “Driving the Circular Economy in Iosco County through Recycling” was the title of her presentation. Seltzer was invited by Iosco County Controller/Finance Director Jamie Carruthers-Soboleski.
Prior to going to RRS Recycle (RRSrecycle.com), Seltzer ran the recycling program in Emmett County, located in the upper northwest corner of Michigan’s lower peninsula. During her 30-year career as the public works director, she helped the county reach a diversion rate approaching 50%, spearheaded the successful bin-to-cart transition for six municipalities, and managed a regional facility that included a material recovery facility, a transfer station, and a compost facility.
Today, fifty percent of the cost of Emmet County’s program is covered by selling the 60 different materials that they recycle. Incentives are provided to local residents to recycle, with the cost of recycling being less than adding items to the landfill.
Seltzer provided the example of mattresses. Prior to implementing a mattress recycling program, 1,800 mattresses went into the landfill in one year. When recycling was offered the following year at a lower cost, 3,000 mattresses were recycled, with only 20 going into the landfill.
Recycling facilities in Emmett County are free to use and are open 24 hours per day, seven days per week. The county also offers food composting and cooking oil recycling. An interactive website helps residents and businesses determine what is and is not recyclable.
Seltzer’s 30-minute presentation included a historical overview. Members of the Greatest Generation didn’t waste anything. In the 1950s and 1960s, milk was delivered by a milkman in glass bottles that were reused thousands of times. During the same time period, appliances, cars, and shoes were durable and were repaired rather than thrown out.
As people began moving away from farms, as refrigeration became more common, as larger grocery stores were built, and as plastics gained in popularity, a new generation of single use items were born, most of which ended up in landfills.
Take-Make-Use-Waste became the norm. Seltzer argued in this model, value leaves the community.
Seltzer advocated for a circular economy in which take and make lead to reuse, recycle, repair, and where recycled materials are used to make new things.
Seltzer said that aluminum and glass are both infinitely recyclable. Recycling aluminum and glass saves 97% of the energy over using new materials. Rather than mine the metal from the earth, aluminum can be turned into aluminum cans or even airplanes.
Seltzer talked about the infrastructure that needs to be in place in order for a recycling program to be successful. First, there needs to be a collection point, second a processing facility and third, an end market.
There are a number of end markets for recycled products located throughout Michigan. TABB Packaging Solutions, located in Plymouth, purchases used milk jugs and plastic bottles including detergent bottles. Seltzer argued that it would be better for the state if businesses like TABB did not need to buy recycled materials from as far away as Kentucky
Great Lakes Tissue, located in Cheboygan, turns paper cups, milk cartons and other materials into toilet paper. Great Lakes Tissue is currently trucking in recyclables from a 10 state area because there aren’t enough paper recyclables being collected in Michigan.
According to Seltzer, the State of Michigan has an 18% recycling rate, with a goal of 45%t. If the 45% rate were attained it would result in 138,000 jobs being created, over $9 billion in labor income and $33.8 billion in economic output in the state.
According to Seltzer, 75% of what is going into landfills in Michigan is recyclable.
Seltzer argued that blight would be reduced if recycling was easier. When people don’t have a free place to take their trash or recyclables, they end up on their front lawn.
Ideally, recycling would be as easy as putting out the trash.
Even items that are considered more difficult to recycle can be. Tires can be chipped to create playground flooring and parking lots. The state also has tire cleanup and tire recycling grants available to municipalities.
NEMCOG (Northeast Michigan Council of Governments) has been working to create a regional recycling facility in Alpena at the airport. The facility would have the capacity to process 5,000 tons of recyclables annually and is expected to serve nine counties reaching from Cheboygan to Iosco. Over $4.2 million of the $6 million price tag for the new facility has been raised.
Adding a regional drop off facility would allow residents and businesses to drop of electronics, mattresses, hazardous waste, tires, batteries and large bulky plastic items.
In Alpena, recyclables from businesses are currently being turned away because there isn’t enough capacity to process cardboard and other items. The current facility in Alpena can’t accept glass because it doesn’t have the capacity to recycle it.
The State of Michigan has been providing businesses with micro grants to encourage recycling. Goodwill of West Michigan received a $10,000 micro grant they used to tumble used donated glass to create sea glass. The sea glass is being sold at various retail sites. All of the items that are not sold at the Goodwill in West Michigan and that are hard to recycle such as plastic shelving, are being recycled into useful items.
There are also opportunities to address food waste which comprises a large amount of the contents of landfills. In Emmett County residents and businesses are collecting food scraps to compost them.
According to Seltzer, EGLE’s (Environment, Great Lakes and Energy) budget for fiscal year 2023 includes $15 million for recycling programs. Materials Management County Engagement (MMCE) grants encourage counties and regions to begin thinking about materials management, instead of solid waste management. An anticipated standard for Michigan is that there is at least one drop-off recycling location for each 10,000 residents in counties with less than 100,000 population.
According to Soboleski, resident and business input will be sought through a survey to assess the interest, needs and priorities for recycling in Iosco County.
For individuals who are interested in learning more about recycling initiatives and partnerships throughout the state, the 2022 NextCycle Team Showcase, hosted with the Michigan Recycling Coalition, is scheduled for Oct. 6 and 7 at the MSU Management Education Center in Troy Michigan. NextCycle Michigan is designed to connect entrepreneurs, companies, organizations and communities to technical support financial resources, and capacity building for recycling recover, and reuse initiatives.
The meeting highlighted economic development in Baldwin Township, Supervisor Chris Martin, who joined the DI board in August, presented on the business climate in his township. Martin is a licensed residential builder, and serves on the 911 Central Dispatch Board, the Huron Shores Regional Utility Authority, and the Kiwanis Club.
Martin provided an update on the Downtown Development Authority, larger businesses in the township and progress made on paying for projects. The water tower bond was paid off with tax dollars. The township increased and renewed ifs refuse, fire and road millages.
Martin said it was a big decision to include marijuana businesses in the township. Martin saw it in a positive light if managed correctly. The township currently has four operating marijuana businesses. As previously reported, marijuana business have created a significant amount of revenue for the township. The only expense the township has paid for with the funds at this point is yard waste removal. The township received $56,000 the first year, $112,000 the second year and at this point Martin says he doesn’t know what they are going to do with the funds. Public hearings have been held about how to spend funds. Martin said they have not received a great deal of input other than that people want more recreational assets.
“We’re a big small little township with big ambitions,” Martin concluded.
An update was provided from the Broadband Projects Focus Group. The Broadband Advisory Committee has been meeting monthly. As previously reported, the county used $45,000 in ARPA funds to hire Chris Scharrer, founder and CEO of DCS Technology, to serve as a consultant to move the broadband project ahead. Soboleski said that she has been receiving questions about why the county needed to hire a consultant. She said this is going to be a major project and that Scharrer came highly recommended.
“We’ve been doing this for a very long time,” Scharrer told attendees. According to the company’s website they specialize in broadband mapping for rural communities. Scharrer said he had been thinking about serving rural counties for the past 10 years. Scharrer has worked in other counties across the state including Leelanau and Washtenaw counties. In Washtenaw County his company found 8,000 residents that weren’t being served. He estimated that $50-$60 million would be needed to bring broadband into Iosco County. Scharrer said the state is pursuing over $1 billion in funding for broadband expansion and his goal is to get as much time as possible for the county.
Connected Nation Michigan, an organization that advocates for greater broadband access, estimates Michigan will receive $1.3-$1.5 billion through the infrastructure law to extend high-speed internet service.
Scharrer said that one of the biggest challenges is making sure that internet providers are not duplicating services for some areas while other areas are not served at all. A provider and stakeholder meeting was scheduled for Sept. 29. The group is on track to submit for grants in December.
Attendees broke into focus groups to talk about broadband needs for the county.
Updates were also provided on other committees.
The first meeting of the housing committee took place in July.
The tourism committee reported that there is a new NEMCOG tourism website (discovernortheastmichigan.org).
DI recruited and added new members to its board this summer including Christine Young who lives in Tawas City and is currently the Assistant Director at the Oscoda Campus of Alpena Community College. She holds an M.A. in Leadership, B.S. in Public Relations, A.A.S. in Marketing and serves as the Communications Officer for DI.
Angel Melendez has been a resident of Oscoda for 35 years. He is currently the Apprentice Program Manager for Kalitta Air LLC. He holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering, A.A.S. in Aircraft Maintenance Technology and is a Certified Occupational Instructor. In addition, Angel serves on the Workforce Development Board for Michigan Works.
Julie Shellenbarger lives in East Tawas and is the owner of Proof Bakehouse. She also has over thirty years in Human Resources Management in both Professional Sports & Entertainment, as well as in Manufacturing.
The quarterly DI meeting was offered in a hybrid format with approximately 20 in-person attendees and several more who attended virtually. Oscoda Township Clerk Josh Sutton attended in person.
A video of the meeting and the powerpoint presentations are available on the DI website.
The fourth quarterly meeting of DI will be held in Oscoda Township, the date and exact location are to be determined. The featured speaker for the meeting will be Sarah Lucas, Deputy Director of the Office of Rural Development, who is new with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). Lucas will be speaking on investing in rural communities.
Individuals who are interested in participating can reach out to Christine Young, at info@develop-iosco.org to be added to the e-mail list.
Detailed information is available on the DI website www.develop-iosco.org. You can also follow DI on Facebook and LinkedIn.
DI is a 501c3 nonprofit volunteer organization serving as a convener and facilitator for economic development activities within Iosco County related to business development, community connectivity access and housing. As an economic development organization, DI promotes Iosco County as a place for business growth to improve the quality of life for current and new residents.