AUSABLE TWP. — At the request of Superintendent Eric Strayer, the AuSable Township Board of Trustees voted to increase the pay rate for seasonal workers from $15.37 per hour to $16 per hour to stay competitive with the rate Oscoda Township is paying its seasonal workers.
Motion by Trustee Alanda Barnes with support from Yvette Ramsdell, the unanimous vote took place at the regular July 18 meeting.
“I have a hard time believing 63 cents would be a deal breaker. However, we are right in the middle of a very busy summer season,” said Supervisor Kevin Beliveau. AuSable Township had passed Resolution 2022-07 that raised its seasonal pay to $15.37 earlier in the summer.
“I hope Oscoda doesn’t raise their rates again,” responded Trustee Diana London.
“I believe it’s worth it,” concluded Beliveau.
The pay increase for seasonal workers went into effect with the pay period beginning July 24.