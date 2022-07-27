AUSABLE TWP. — At the request of Superintendent Eric Strayer, the AuSable Township Board of Trustees voted to increase the pay rate for seasonal workers from $15.37 per hour to $16 per hour to stay competitive with the rate Oscoda Township is paying its seasonal workers.

Motion by Trustee Alanda Barnes with support from Yvette Ramsdell, the unanimous vote took place at the regular July 18 meeting.

