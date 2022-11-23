OSCODA — At their regular Nov. 14 meeting the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees approved hiring Helen Dix for a newly created position of Administrative Services Specialist. According to Township Superintendent Tammy Kline the position would be allocated to 50% administration, 30% Treasurer’s Office and 20% to the Clerk’s Office.

A subcommittee of Kline, Treasurer Jaimie McGuire, Clerk Josh Sutton, and Trustee Steve Wusterbarth had been formed at a previous board meeting to discuss the salary and benefits for the position. At Wusterbarth’s request, the meeting was set for the following day but he did not attend the meeting.

