AUSABLE TWP. — When Molly Newport was just a puppy, the Shoreline Park in AuSable is the park where she went for her first walk with her owner Don Newport.
That was back in 2007. Today, the park is still her favorite and when Newport tells her, “park” she knows where they are going and is ready to go.
According to Don, Molly has him, and his partner Cathy O’Connor well trained. She lets them sleep until 6:30-6:45 a.m. every morning before letting them know it is time for breakfast.
After breakfast she lets them know it’s time to go out. Three to four times per week they head south from their home in Greenbush to the park. Don says it has always been Molly’s favorite park which is why they make the trip from Greenbush to AuSable, adding stops at the grocery store or hardware store in Oscoda.
At 15-years-old in human years, or 105 in dog years, Molly, a white Bichon Frise, is doing great. She is still able to see and hear and has very limited health problems. Molly was eager to go for a walk through the park while Don was being interviewed. She considers Shoreline Park to be “her park” but she is willing to share it with other dogs and their people.
Molly has had quite an exciting life. She has the official service dog designation and has traveled all over the country in trains, planes and cars. Don says she loves to travel. She also loves the beach.
Don and Cathy thought that adding a bench to their favorite park was a good way to both honor Molly and help improve the park. The plaque on Molly’s bench reads “A Walk Well Remembered.”
Don was very enthusiastic about the park and the new additions including the benches, pet waste station and bike racks, all of which are recent additions.
“It continues to evolve as a neat little pocket park,” Don said. He added that he would like to see others reach out to the township superintendent, Eric Strayer, to see how they can help with other improvements.
Don, who winters with Cathy in Florida, said the process of installing the bench, from idea to placement, was quick. He began conversations with Strayer prior to going to Florida at the end of 2021 and is able to sit on the bench and enjoy the park today. The cost for the bench, the plaque and the cement pad the bench is attached to, was approximately $1,500. Don said that there is room for more benches and he encourages others to donate them.
“There’s a place for us to help. To make sure facilities in our community put a good foot forward. It sends a positive message to the community. It is a little park you can support.” Don commented.
Don, who moved to the sunrise side 25 years ago, said that he has been instrumental in getting dog parks created in Michigan and Florida.
Don and other dog walkers benefit from the new pet waste station located at the east entrance of the path. Pet waste bags are available for use as well as a designated pet waste receptacle. According to Strayer, the stations were part of the master plan. A second station is located on the path near the Senior Center. Strayer hopes that the stations will cut down on the amount of dog waste left along the paths.
In anticipation of the completion of the Iron Belle Trail in 2023, bikers will now have a place to park their bike when they go to Shoreline Park. Two bike racks were recently added by Department of Public Works (DPW) employees. One rack is at the west entrance of the path, the second rack is near the gazebo, close to the beach.