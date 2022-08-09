AUSABLE TWP. — The AuSable Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously at their Aug. 1 regular meeting to place the following language on the November ballot:

“Shall the Charter Township of AuSable be authorized to receive a new additional millage by imposing an increase of 5700 mill ($.57 per $1,000 of taxable value) in the charter township tax levy limitation and levying it for three (3) years, 2023 through 2025 inclusive, for the purpose of providing mosquito control and suppression in the Charter Township of AuSable, raising an estimated $56,180 in the first year the millage in levied. “

