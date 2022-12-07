OSCODA — The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve the marijuana facilities ordinance amendments. Motion by Supervisor Ann Richards, with support from Clerk Josh Sutton. The final read and approval of the amendments took place at the regular Nov. 28 meeting of the board.
Ordinance 2021-70 amends the Oscoda Township Zoning Ordinance to provide for the regulation of marijuana facilities and establishments authorized by the Michigan Medical Marihuana Act.
The intent of this ordinance is to authorize the establishment of several types of commercial recreational marijuana facilities in the township and “provide for the adoption of reasonable restriction to protect the public health, safety and general welfare of the community at large; retain the character of neighborhoods; and mitigate potential impacts on surrounding properties and persons”.
The intent of the annual, nonrefundable permit fee of $5,000 on each facility is to defray the administrative and enforcement costs associated with the operation of marijuana facilities in the township.
Under Section 1.1 Purpose C. the ordinance notes that the ordinance does not grant immunity from criminal prosecution under federal laws:
“As of the effective date of this ordinance, Marihuana remains classified as a Schedule 1 controlled substance under the Federal Controlled Substances Act, 21 U.S.C. Sec. 801 et seq., which makes it unlawful to manufacture, distribute or dispense Marihuana. Nothing in this ordinance is intended to grant immunity from any criminal prosecution under federal laws.”
Section 1.3 Authorization of Facilities and Fees outlines the number of the various types of facilities that are allowed. There are no designated consumption facilities allowed in the township. Two provisioning centers and two recreational retailers are allowed. According to Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency, the term “provisioning center” only refers to facilities that have medical marijuana licenses.
According to Planning & Zoning Director Nichole Vallette, no one currently holds a provisioning center license in Oscoda.
According to the ordinance, Oscoda Township has already issued two recreational retailer licenses. The state refers to stores that sell cannabis for recreational purposes as “retailers”. The two licenses in Oscoda have been issued to Top Tree Provisioning located on US-23 and Inspire on the corner of F-41 and Cedar Lake Road, according to Vallette. Inspire is currently closed, however, they still hold the second license.
A retailer license is issued under the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act and a provisioning center license is issued under the Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act.
Oscoda’s ordinance allows an unlimited number of growers, processors, transporters and safety compliance facilities, but limits these activities to certain zoning districts.
Growers are allowed in the Industrial, Wurtsmith-Industrial and Agricultural districts. The provisioning centers, recreational retailers and safety compliance facilities are allowed in the General Business, Corridor Business, Wurtsmith Business, Industrial and Wurtsmith Industrial districts. Processors are limited to the Industrial and Wurtsmith Industrial districts.