OSCODA — The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve the marijuana facilities ordinance amendments. Motion by Supervisor Ann Richards, with support from Clerk Josh Sutton. The final read and approval of the amendments took place at the regular Nov. 28 meeting of the board.

Ordinance 2021-70 amends the Oscoda Township Zoning Ordinance to provide for the regulation of marijuana facilities and establishments authorized by the Michigan Medical Marihuana Act.

