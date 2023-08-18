OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Parks and Recreation subcommittee met on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. in the fire barn at the township hall to review the five-year Parks and Recreation Plan.
Members of the subcommittee include three members of the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees: Supervisor Bill Palmer, Clerk Josh Sutton, and Trustee Robert Tasior. Other members who attended included Superintendent Tammy Kline, Old Orchard Park Director Al Apsitis, and Department of Public Works Director Bill Hamlin. Assistant to the Superintendent Tara Lyons also attended the meeting.
The meeting started with public comment. Brian Haley asked the subcommittee members to put Furtaw Field back in the Parks and Recreation Plan and to start applying for grants for the field. Haley said that the subcommittee could go back and fix what was wrong.
Planning Commission Chair Jeff Linderman asked why he was not included on the subcommittee given that the Planning Commission is responsible for oversight of the Parks and Recreation Plan. Linderman noted that he had inquired about the progress being made on the plan during a Planning Commission meeting a few months ago.
Kelly Brown said that she was live streaming the meeting on the Friends of Oscoda and AuSable Facebook page and asked if the township had made any progress towards purchasing an Owl for the meetings. As previously reported, an Owl webcam follows the speakers and captures audio and video from around a room. Brown also asked why the chair of the Planning Commission was not included in the subcommittee.
Kline responded that the committee was put together with Tasior as the representative from the Planning Commission, Sutton as the representative from the Economic Improvement Committee (EIC) and Palmer as the township supervisor. She added that the EIC director, a vacant position, and the Planning and Zoning Director, who resigned on Monday, also serve on the subcommittee as well as Oscoda Township Engineer Rick Freeman.
Kline said there were a lot of changes to make to the administration section of the plan. She added that a lot of the capital improvements listed in the plan had been made.
Apsitis said that there is no Parks and Recreation Department, that he is the department. Apsitis reviewed some of the capital improvements that had been made or were underway at Old Orchard Park.
Palmer asked about the handicap fishing pier and the kayak launch at Ken Ratliff Park. He reminded those in attendance that the Van Etten Lake Association (VELA) had committed funding to the project and that Rowe Engineering had donated the engineering for the project. Palmer asked that the subcommittee move the projects forward noting that the township had not put a lot of money into Ratliff Park. Palmer also addressed the dock saying that it wasn’t long enough but that it also could not be extended. Palmer asked about adding a floating dock which he said would be a big improvement but not at a big cost. The plan also included an amphitheater at the north end of Ratliff Park.
Hamlin said the bathroom at Ratliff Park is as far from handicap accessible as possible.
Palmer asked about adding new playground equipment at the northern end of the park, an area that he said is not currently being used. There was discussion about whether or not it was safe to swim and fish in Van Etten Lake. Kline said to stay away from the foam and use the rinse station after being in the lake. Palmer said to follow the guidelines developed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) regarding eating the fish.
Tasior asked about tracking progress on projects. Kline said that progress was being tracked on a Trello Board. Trello is a collaboration tool that organizes projects into boards. Trello tells what’s being worked on, who’s working on what, and where something is in a process.
Kline reported that the township’s attorney was checking into what marijuana funds could be used for. Using funds for the kayak launch and for the Babe the Blue Ox sculpture that is being added to Furtaw Field was discussed.
The subcommittee then turned their attention to ways to make the beach more accessible for people with disabilities. It was reported that the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) placed some mats on the beach at 3 Mile Park that can be rolled up and easily stored and make it possible to traverse the beach in a wheelchair. Kline said the cost for the mats is $3,000 for a 50 foot section.
Picnic tables were also discussed at length. Apparently people throw the picnic tables in the lake which makes it necessary to attach the tables to some type of platform so this is not possible.
Freeman joined the meeting at 2:30 by phone. Linderman asked about the township’s success rate with obtaining grants. Freeman gave a report on the various grants the township has applied for that were denied as well as the grant applications that are currently pending. The township is waiting to hear about the Spark grant applied for through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR). According to Freeman, MDNR representatives have been in the township to do site visits.
Freeman attributed the lack of success with obtaining grants to the amount of competition versus the amount of funding available. Tasior noted that the Iosco County Planning Commission has a $25,000 grant available for municipalities that needs to be used this calendar year. Palmer said the township needed funding to have the remainder of the Iosco Exploration Trail engineered.
The subcommittee discussed ways to conserve energy including using LED lightbulbs and adding solar panels at Old Orchard Park.
Placing wayfinding signs along the river and adding signage to the parks was discussed. Apsitis wants to post signs that include hours of operation, information about what is and isn’t allowed in the parks, as well as park ownership. He noted that people think they can get into Old Orchard Park with their state park sticker, not realizing that the campground is run by the township, not the state. As previously reported, signage along the river would help with rescue efforts.
Apsitis also said that people were traveling down the bike path in four wheelers, not knowing they are not allowed on the path. Kline reported that the Iosco County Road Commission declined the township’s request to allow off road vehicles (ORVs) to travel on the roads due to safety concerns.
A number of safety concerns were addressed including the 55 mile per hour speed limit at Oscoda High School where the Iosco Exploration Trail crosses over River Road. Freeman described the process that needs to take place to change the speed limit in the area to make crossing the road safer for bicyclists, walkers and students who attend the schools.
The subcommittee also discussed the Safe Routes to Schools grant opportunity and the types of improvements that would be made to sidewalks and signage to make getting to school safer for students. Surveys went out to students and parents to gather information needed to complete the grant application that is due by the end of 2023 to receive funding in 2024.
One of the purposes of the Safe Routes to Schools (SRTS) program is to make bicycling and walking to school safer and a more appealing transportation alternative, thereby encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle from an early age. The SRTS Major Grant helps communities build sidewalks, crosswalks, and any other infrastructure improvements that may be needed to make it possible for students to walk, bike and roll safely to school.
Community Resource Officer Rob Clink attended a portion of the meeting. Palmer said that Clink is very energetic and has lots of ideas. He described some of the events Clink is planning including a Touch a Truck/Meet First Responders event at Old Orchard Park.
Improvements to the playground and splash pad at Oscoda Beach Park, that were originally planned for 2023, are being moved to the 2024 budget year.
Kline reported that representatives from the Michigan Department of Energy, Great Lakes and the Environment (EGLE) will be coming in September to take a look at the pier and boardwalk at Oscoda Beach Park as part of the Coastal Resiliency program. EGLE paid for the existing pier. Kline said that EGLE is willing to fund re-doing the boardwalk.
Kline noted that the township had not completed a feasibility plan for an indoor recreation center. After the meeting Kline reported that the township is pursuing the $2.5 million Community Center grant that is currently available through the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO). However, she added that she did not know where the community center would be built. The LEO Community Center grant allows for land and building purchase, renovations to existing buildings, building new buildings and programming. Once built, the facility would need to be free for use by the public.