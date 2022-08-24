OSCODA — The Air National Guard and friends visited Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport Wednesday, August 10.
Performing what is known as “hot pits,” different members of military branches came together to work on reloading and refueling of military planes, particularly A-10 Warthogs.
Several dozen personnel showed up via van and CH-47 Chinooks out of Camp Grayling to descend on the hammerhead; a large section of pavement at the end of Wurtsmith’s runway.
“When you think about everything it takes to keep an aircraft in the sky, the exercise is as big as the aircraft itself,” said Captain Andrew Layton, Public Affairs Officer for the Michigan National Guard.
After two Chinooks came out over the tree lines, they touched down on the hammerhead and ground support equipment (GSE), setting the stage for refueling and loading/unloading ammunition.
The event was part of joint exercise “Northern Strike,” a military readiness exercise hosted annually at Michigan National Guard facilities. Layton said people from all over the country, and even partners from the United Kingdom, Canada and Latvia come to work on military agility exercises. Oklahoma National Guard badges were prevalent in the rank and file.
Two Marines out of Minneapolis, MN Corporal Shea and PFC Vang said they work with GSE in Minnesota, but coming to Wurtsmith, they got to see something different.
“We never get to see A-10’s,” said Shea.
While they weren’t the ones operating the equipment, they were there to observe and take notes on how the ground crew handled their own GSE. That way, if the need ever arises and there’s a base short on hand, they can deploy and know what to do wherever they go.
“It’s not only about exercising the drills, but it’s also about exercising that collaborative environment,” said Layton. He said it’s important people from different agencies and backgrounds know how to work together so they’re not spending time learning how to collaborate in the field.
Layton emphasized the word agility, because it is an aspect they want to train in their servicemen and women.
“We want it so they can operate anywhere and they can turn jets around quickly,” he said.
Not coincidentally, this specific exercise is part “Northern Agility 22-2”, which involves Integrated Combat Turns (ICT) between Grayling, Oscoda and Traverse City. Northern Agility 22-2 falls under the umbrella of Exercise Northern strike with 7,400 troops exercising if the need for National Defense ever arises.
Back in June, the Air National Guard (ANG) worked with the Department of Transportation (DOT) in Alger County to land and conduct exercises on 9,000 feet of highway. That was known as Agility 22-1.
Airport Manager James Downes said Oscoda Wurtsmith’s location, history and general use runway make it a desirable destination for setting up strategic services manned by the military.
“I think it went off very well. We had no safety concern no incidents. The air safety field were willing to come back in the future,” said Downes.
The Chinook pilots even bought fuel, contributing to the economy, which is what Downes said he wanted.
He said Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport is an ideal location for pilots to train because it’s a big runway with minimal traffic. Pilots need to maximize their air time, and Oscoda fits that bill quite well.
Downes even has a plan in the works to change the website and how Wurtsmith advertises themselves to draw in more traffic to the airport.
“It’s always exciting when something from the military comes to the community,” said Executive Assistant at Wurtsmith Brenda McNeill.