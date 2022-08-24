In a Row

IN A ROW — Ground crew lay dummy bombs in an evenly spaced row on the apron of the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport

 Photo by Ryan Herzog

OSCODA — The Air National Guard and friends visited Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport Wednesday, August 10.

Performing what is known as “hot pits,” different members of military branches came together to work on reloading and refueling of military planes, particularly A-10 Warthogs.

