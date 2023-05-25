OSCODA – Bushcrafters, campers and outdoor enthusiasts met up for a full day of activities at the Michigan Bushcrafter Spring Gathering held at Lumberman’s Monument on Saturday, May 6.
Attendees participated in presentations on fire starting, making a story belt and making leather belts, to name a few.
In the morning, television personality Brooke Whipple gave a presentation on her process of making a story belt.
Event co-organizer Tim Parsell said approximately 75 people attended the event, with some coming from as far away as Alaska to see Whipple who was a contestant on Seasons 4 and 5 of the show Alone.
The annual Spring Gathering started in 2018, was held in 2019, took a two-year hiatus and returned in 2022.
During the last event of the day, a belt making workshop, participants received everything they needed to make a leather belt including a freshly cut piece of leather, buckle and hardware. Parsell tries to source all of his materials from companies in the United States, however, he has not found a supplier for the hardware in the U.S.
In the hands-on workshop, participants were shown how to make their belt and did the assembly themselves. The $30 fee included the leather, buckle and hardware. For those who missed the workshop, Parsell has a YouTube video on how to make a belt. Additional information about Parsell, the products he offers and the link to his YouTube channel can be found on his website parsellartisanworks.com.