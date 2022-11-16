AUSABLE TWP. — Shared services will be significantly more expensive for AuSable Township residents based on costs provided by Oscoda Township to AuSable Township Superintendent Eric Strayer. Strayer provided a summary of the proposed increases in shared costs to AuSable Township trustees at their regular Nov. 7 meeting.
Shared cemetery services will increase by 21% from $20,798.61 in 2022 to $25,231.86 in 2023. Police services will increase by 14% from $378,545.87 to $431,500.44. Similarly, AuSable’s allocation for the police department building and administrative overhead will increase by 14% from $18,927.95 to $21,602.23. The Fire Department costs will increase 12% from $41,105 to $45,867. Overall, the increase is $64,824.10.
Strayer indicated that these were preliminary numbers from Oscoda Township. Although the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees held a budget work session on Nov. 4, he had not received final budget numbers. According to the minutes from the budget work session the shared services will be adjusted to include additional services added; the fire truck and a full time Code Compliance Officer.
The AuSable Township Board of Trustees has scheduled a budget meeting for 5 p.m. on Nov. 14.
The board took the following actions at their meeting:
- Approved the township’s portion of the Huron Shores Regional Utility Authority 2023 budget. AuSable Township’s share of the budget will increase from $147,645 in 2022 to $166,624, an increase of $18,619. Motion by Trustee Yvette Ramsdell, support from Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis, passed unanimously.
- Approved Pay Application #17 from F & V for $28,300.51 for services performed from Aug. 28 to Oct. 1. Motion by Ramsdell, support from Trustee Gina Cinquino, passed unanimously.
- Approved a proposal from Mid-Michigan Grant Writers not to exceed $3,600 to work on a Michigan Spark grant application for improvements to McCuaig park. Motion by Trustee Diana London, support from Samotis, passed unanimously.
- Introduced Ordinance #132 that addresses the use of township property. The ordinance will be revisited at the Nov. 21 meeting.