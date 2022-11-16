AUSABLE TWP. — Shared services will be significantly more expensive for AuSable Township residents based on costs provided by Oscoda Township to AuSable Township Superintendent Eric Strayer. Strayer provided a summary of the proposed increases in shared costs to AuSable Township trustees at their regular Nov. 7 meeting.

Shared cemetery services will increase by 21% from $20,798.61 in 2022 to $25,231.86 in 2023. Police services will increase by 14% from $378,545.87 to $431,500.44. Similarly, AuSable’s allocation for the police department building and administrative overhead will increase by 14% from $18,927.95 to $21,602.23. The Fire Department costs will increase 12% from $41,105 to $45,867. Overall, the increase is $64,824.10.

