TAWAS CITY – A resolution to give the Iosco County Humane Society a stipend per animal lodged at the animal shelter is on the table for the Iosco County Board of Commissioners.
This was after a vote during their Nov. 17 Committee of the Whole meeting to move the resolution to the full board for a possible vote at the Dec. 1 (today) regular commissioners’ meeting.
The measure would pay the humane society a stipend of $85 per animal for animals brought into the shelter by the county’s animal control officer, according to Iosco County Controller/finance director Jamie Carruthers-Soboleski.
Previously the county gave the humane society more than $30,000 annually for operations, but due to recent budget cuts, that amount was eliminated, putting the shelter in dire straits when it came to funding the shelter operations, conducting maintenance and continuing programs.
“Maybe some of you have seen this in social media. The animal shelter and human society are struggling for funds, and I opened up the communication with society Treasurer Sheri Williams over there, it caused us to do some research on what other counties are doing with their animal shelters and humane societies,” said Soboleski.
She said that in her research in what other counties do to fund shelters, or help out, she discovered that a few give shelters or humane societies funding per animal to lodge the animal until they are adopted.
“I looked at Crawford and Midland counties and what their agreement is with their shelter,” Soboleski said. “I feel like $85 per animal is fair, it’s what other counties are doing.”
Soboleski said in talking with Iosco County Sheriff Scott Frank, there have been 42 animals lodged in the shelter in just October..
“And we have not reimbursed them any of the cost,” Soboleski said. “While we don’t have the funds to give them an appropriation, I would like you to be considering covering some of the costs with our animal control lodging there.”
Soboleski said with her calculations, based on the average number of animals that are lodged at the shelter by the animal control officer a year, it would be around $4,300 a year. She said the $85 would be a one time fee given to the shelter per animal, and would cover the cost for a year.
Chairman Jay O’Farrell said that he thought it was a good idea.
“Some of those animals they might get stuck with for a while, but some of those animals they might be able to get adopted out fast,” he said.
Commissioner Charles Finley cast a motion to move the measure to the full board for a vote. He was seconded by Commissioner Terry Dutcher, and it was approved with a 5-0 vote.
Williams said the funding cut from the county greatly impacted the shelter, which has been working to keep running since the cut. She said the animal stipend from the county would greatly help with operations.
“We did have a small savings that we did have in reserve, but we have pretty much dwindled that down,” Williams said. “There were a couple months were worried about even paying the payroll. Now we have some repairs that need doing, and that is where this is going to really help.”
Repairs needed include new heat tape along the roof edge to melt ice dams, as well as kennel doors that need repaired on the building.
Williams said the cost of supplies for the animals have gone up, including medicine and utility costs. Currently the revenue generated by the shelter comes from pet adoption fees, but she said they are branching out into other programs for the public to make funding needs.
These include nanochip services for pets, as well as a spay and neuter program for the public, and a lot-cost euthanasia service for the public. She said there have been generous individuals, who have done work for the shelter for free, including on a lift pump for the building and heating system.
Williams said a lot of the funding comes from generous private donations from the public as well.
“Our biggest source of revenue is community donations, and they’ve been awesome,” she said. “That can’t be emphasized enough. Iosco County residents have been extremely generous.”
Humane society Secretary Jenny Haglund said the public can help the shelter out by volunteering their time, as shelter volunteer workers, as well as workers for shelter events, are always needed. She said there is also a need for humane society board alternates.
“We need people who can help contribute good ideas, particularly when it comes to fundraisers and generating revenue,” she said.
More information about the shelter and humane society can be found by calling 362-3170.