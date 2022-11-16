OSCODA — Veterans, their spouses and supporters gathered at the American Legion Hall in Oscoda on Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day, to honor those that have served our country.
After the Invocation, Post Commander David Lyons welcomed attendees to the event. The colors were presented by members of the Honor Guard. Julie Lyons, guest speaker, talked about those who serve and the pride that families of service members have.
Commander Lyons then told the moving story of Noah Shahnavaz, a police officer. Shahnavaz served in the military for five years after high school and had been serving as a police officer for one year in Elwood, Indiana before he was killed at the age of 24 during a traffic stop.
Theodore Winters, an Indianapolis-based artist, met Shahnavaz when he stopped to compliment Winters on a mural of an American flag that he was painting on Joyner’s, a local restaurant. Shahnavaz was shot and killed hours later. After Winters learned of Shanavaz’s death, a dedication ceremony for the mural was held at Joyner’s.
According to Lyons, 25% of law enforcement officers have served in the military. There are 19 million Veterans in the United States, many of whom are first responders, teachers, and church leaders who come from all walks of life.
Lyons went on to describe some of the struggles that Veterans experience. Veterans have a 50% higher suicide rate than non-Veterans.
“The stigma needs to end. We need to reach out before it is too late. It takes courage to ask for help,” Lyons told attendees.
Recently implemented “988” is a nationwide mental health and suicide hotline. Extension 1 is specifically for Veterans. The Veterans Crisis Lifeline serves Veterans, service members, National Guard and Reserve members, and those who support them. According to the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) website, for texts, Veterans should continue to text the Veterans Crisis Lifeline short code: 838255. Lyons wants the number to become as commonplace as 911, which he says every child in kindergarten knows.
Homelessness is also all too common, with 60,000 Veterans living in the U.S. who are homeless. Lyons said that 11% of the nation’s homeless population is Veterans. Lyons encouraged employers to hire Veterans who he described as having skill, discipline and patriotism.
Lyons also addressed some of the challenges that Veterans experience as a result of being exposed to burn pits. He called for adequate health care coverage for Veterans.
Blu, a Great Pyrenees puppy, was in attendance at the event with his trainer Corliss Wassmann. Blu is being trained by Wassmann to serve as a service dog for a Veteran with mobility issues. Wassmann recently drove to the state of Georgia to rescue Blu who is expected to weigh 180 pounds when fully grown. His size will enable him to help a Veteran who is over six feet tall and has mobility issues.
Wassmann, who is deaf, is teaching Blu, who is also deaf, sign language. The two will work on training together for the first year of his life. Once he is a year old, Wassmann will work with Blu and the Veteran he will serve.
“Just about everyone I know is a vet or is married to a vet,” Wassmann said. She has seen lives transformed through the assistance of a service dog. She told a story about a six-year-old girl who had Multiple Sclerosis. Wassmann was brought in to work with the child who had never spoken. After a few minutes of playing with a dog, the child uttered her first words, “mommy, doggie.”
Wassmann, who has lived in Oscoda her entire life, has been training dogs for 45 years and has been training service dogs for Veterans for the past 20 years. She estimates that Blu will be worth $50,000-$60,000 once he is fully trained. Wassmann does not charge for the training, which she described as a 24/7 job. Attending the Veterans Day events at the American Legion was part of Blu’s training.
The Oscoda High School Choir participated in this year’s events for the first time. Under the direction of Choir Director Karen Lopez, the choir sang the National Anthem and America the Beautiful. Lopez collected cell phones before the program as a way of keeping the choir members focused.
As is tradition, a POW/MIA table sat at the front of the room to honor prisoners of war and those who are missing in action. The symbolic table, dressed in a white tablecloth, was set for one with a place setting, candle and a single red rose. The white tablecloth symbolizes the purity of their motives when answering the call to serve, the rose symbolizes blood shed and reminds us of the friends and family of POWs and MIAs who continue to keep the faith. The lemon symbolizes their bitter fate and the salt symbolizes the tears of our missing and their families who long for answers. The inverted drinking glass reminds us that POWs and MIAs cannot attend the event. The single burning candle, symbolizes the hope to illuminate their way home and the flag the likelihood that they will never return.
After the presentation, attendees enjoyed a spaghetti lunch complete with salad, bread sticks and dessert, prepared by members of the Auxiliary.
Anyone who is interested in becoming a member of the American Legion can stop by the hall, located at 849 S. State Street in Oscoda and complete an application. Individuals who have served in the military and have been honorably discharged, are eligible for membership.
Upcoming events at the American Legion include a Thanksgiving Dinner for members of the community starting at 12 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The event is free to Veterans, non-Veterans are asked to make a monetary donation. The event is hosted by the Sons of the American Legion.
A children’s Christmas party is planned for Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:30 a.m. at the American Legion. Children will have lunch with Santa Claus. Chicken nuggets and tater tots are on the menu. Crafts and face painting will be part of the fun. The Legion is looking for 100 kids, age 12 and under to participate. To register call Julie Lyons at 989-254-8872. Julie asked that you leave a message with the child’s age, name and a phone number. Pre-registration is required by Dec. 3.
According to the Legion’s website, www.legion.org, the American Legion was chartered by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic Veterans organization. The first American Legion caucus was held in Paris, France from March 15-17, 1919. Today, the Legion has nearly 2 million members in 13,000 posts worldwide. The American Legion provides a variety of services, including helping Veterans and their families understand and apply for benefits.