OSCODA — Veterans, their spouses and supporters gathered at the American Legion Hall in Oscoda on Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day, to honor those that have served our country.

After the Invocation, Post Commander David Lyons welcomed attendees to the event. The colors were presented by members of the Honor Guard. Julie Lyons, guest speaker, talked about those who serve and the pride that families of service members have.

