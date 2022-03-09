ALPENA — During the February Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency (NEMCSA) Board meeting a motion was passed implementing the Head Start COVID-19 Vaccine requirements mandated by the Office of Head Start.
As a result of the mandate, four Iosco County employees of the program were terminated.
NEMCSA further imposed an agency wide vaccine mandate subject to exemption and accommodation as required by law. This is in effect for 180 days unless the court of jurisdiction deems the Head Start rule unconstitutional.
The Head Start Interim Final Rule states: "This interim final rule with comment (IFC) adds new provisions to the Head Start Program Performance Standards to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Head Start programs. This IFC requires effective upon publication, universal masking for all individuals two years of age and older, with some noted exceptions, and all Head Start staff, contractors whose activities involve contact with or providing direct services to children and families, and volunteers working in classrooms or directly with children to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by January 31, 2022.
“The decisions that have been made were not easy ones,” said Lisa Bolen, NEMCSA CEO/Executive Director in a press release. “But, you may also know that one of the hallmarks of community action is our ability to pivot and figure out what’s next. We are experts at facing down adversity. As we pivot and figure out what’s next, know that we have lots to do.”
NEMCSA is a private, nonprofit Community Action Agency that provides many programs and services to empower people and enhance lives throughout its core eleven northeast Michigan counties. To find out more about NEMCSA’s services, please visit www.nemcsa.org.