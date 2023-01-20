HOADLEY SWORN IN

SWORN IN – State Rep. Mike Hoadley, right, of AuGres, is sworn in by former House Clerk Gary Randall, left, on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the state Capitol. Hoadley was joined by legislative staff members Ryan Zoschnick, center left, and Trevor Pittsley, center right, for the ceremony.

 Courtesy photo

LANSING – State Rep. Mike Hoadley, of AuGres, announced last week his House office in Lansing is open to help serve people in the 99th House District.

Hoadley is in his first term as a state representative. He previously served as the mayor of AuGres and on the AuGres City Council beginning in 2017.

Tags

Trending Food Videos