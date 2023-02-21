OSCODA – On Feb. 9, the leadership team of Need Our Water (NOW) sent letters to elected officials representing Michigan including Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, Congressman Dan Kildee, Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, Senator Gary Peters, Senator Debbie Stabenow, and Congresswoman Haley Stevens regarding assistance with cleaning up PFAS contamination on the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base.

The letters, sent via e-mail, were carbon copied to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, officials in the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees and the township superintendent. The letters were included in the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees board packet for the regular Jan. 13 meeting, by Trustee Tim Cummings who serves as the township’s representative on the Restoration Advisory Board (RAB). The letters were sent out to coincide with a rally, press conference and the quarterly RAB meeting (see separate articles) that were held on Feb. 15.

Tags

Trending Food Videos