OSCODA — Emotions ran high at the Oscoda Township board meeting on May 23, as two local business owners vied for two parcels, totaling 15.75 acres of land, zoned industrial, that the township had listed for sale. The properties were listed for $53,895 according to the sales flier.
Brian Shelton, owner of Shelton Consulting, made a $54,000 cash offer for both properties. According to a letter of intent (LOI) written by Shelton, initially the property would be used to provide environmentally controlled storage for turbine engines and 20 storage units. A second phase of the project includes building an aviation accessory shop.
Shelton attended the meeting to present to the board and answer questions. Shelton told the board that currently jet engines sit for three months to two years waiting to be repaired.
Township Supervisor Ann Richards asked Shelton about putting a road in. He responded that the jet engine storage would be built on Perimeter Road.
“Would you consider this a warehouse and distribution center?” Asked Trustee Bill Palmer. Shelton responded with the environmental conditions needed for the storage of the engines.
Trustee Steve Wusterbarth asked about mechanics. “It will not be a repair facility.” Shelton responded.
Shelton added that he would like to build “as soon as I can. Before winter. Have a need for it right now.” The accessory shop would require licensed mechanics.
Wusterbarth and Clerk Josh Sutton both asked if the project would benefit Kalitta.
A second offer, also for $54,000, was made by Nathan and Art Cruse, with an escalation clause of $1,000 over other offers. Cruse planned to build storage units of varying sizes, available to the community, on the property and purchase an additional five acres from the Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport.
The elder Cruse told trustees that concrete would go down in August, the buildings would go up in October and the storage units would be fully functional in December.
EIC Director Todd Dickerson told the trustees that the township attorney wanted them to make a decision about which LOI to move forward with and she would draw up the purchase agreements.
“I guess I don’t understand why we are advertising properties that are not disposable,” stated Richards.
Dickerson responded that he had been trying to set up a working session with the board but that a date had not been set.
“We set a precedence a few weeks ago. I want to create jobs. I understand the need for storage and housing but we don’t have an abundance of property out there,” argued Wusterbarth.
Sutton nominated both properties to be disposable, Spencer provided support and the other three board members in attendance agreed. Treasurer Jaimie McGuire and Trustee Tim Cummings were not in attendance.
“I am very thankful that we have two proposals. There’s always been a question about job creation. Goal was to create jobs. I know it has been an area we wrestle with because there are not jobs created,” Richards responded.
Wusterbarth asked about adding contingencies to the purchase agreement.
“In my opinion the first one would fit into the zoning ordinance. I don’t believe that personal storage is allowed by the ordinance. Not allowed in Wurtsmith Industrial. I know there’s a need for it. I hesitate to speak for the entire planning committee,” added Palmer.
Sutton made the motion to support the LOI from Shelton. “Without a business plan or financial support?” Yelled the elder Cruse from the audience.
“Art, please!” Responded Richards.
Wusterbarth lent his support to the motion with the addition of “geared toward aviation and job creation.”
After the unanimous vote to move forward with the LOI from Shelton, the elder Cruse who was still in the audience, referred to the township board as “(Expletive) jerks”, threw his papers in the air and left the theater.
The regular meeting started 14 minutes late after a closed session “to discuss privileged and confidential information dated 5/20/22” was held at 6 p.m. Attendees for the regular meeting were left outside since the doors to the theater were locked during the closed session.
Shoreline Theater and MICTV staff were rushing around doing sound checks prior to the start of the regular meeting and plugging in equipment after the meeting started.
During public comment Nancy Roy asked that agendas with meetings starting at 6 p.m. be flagged so that residents would be aware of the earlier start times. Roy returned during public comment at the end of the meeting and asked that the audio of the meetings be improved. When trustees turned their heads to speak to each other during the meeting their microphones no longer picked up their voices.
The board also took the following actions during the meeting:
- Unanimously approved paying invoices from ROWE Professional Services for as-needed services in the amount of $5,140, services related to the Iosco Exploration Trail in the amount of $2,587.50, work on the wastewater pump station improvements for $21,417.50 and work on the water system project for $5,233.75.
- Approved delaying for the second time making a decision on renewing the contract for Economic Improvement Director Todd Dickerson. This vote was delayed at the May 9 meeting because Trustee Jeremy Spencer was not in attendance. The vote did not take place at the May 23 meeting because McGuire and Cummings were not in attendance.
- Unanimously approved a request from F&V Operations to purchase five fire hydrants from EJ USA at a cost of $15,030.60. According to the report from Township Superintendent Tammy Kline, the five hydrants will be installed at the following locations: (1) adjacent to the Georgia Street complex, (2) at the new hotel property (Holiday Inn Express) at Lake Street and Michigan Avenue and (3) for yard stock. The Capital Improvement Plan allows for $40,000 each year for hydrant replacements. Motion by Spencer, support from Sutton.
- Unanimously approved a pay request from RCL Construction in the amount of $824,238.52 for the pump station replacement project. This payment leaves a total of $4,295,212.01 remaining for this project. Motion by Spencer, support from Richards.
- Unanimously approved providing a letter of support for Amerilodge Group for the pursuit of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) Revitalization and Placemaking (RAP) grant program. Amerilodge is building the Holiday Inn Express in Oscoda.
- Unanimously approved Resolution 2022-14 appointing Greg Pingot as the Civil Infraction Enforcement Officer for the township. Pingot is the boat launch attendant, this appointment makes it possible for him to issue tickets. Motion by Spencer, support from Wusterbarth.
- Unanimously approved Resolution 2022-15 that replaces Ordinance 2011-246, Floodplain Management. Motion by Spencer, support from Wusterbarth.
- After some debate about how much to include as a township match, the trustees unanimously voted to approve Resolution 2022-16 approving the application for a Revitalization and Placemaking (RAP) grant to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for $1 million with a $50,000 match from the township. Motion by Spencer, support from Sutton.
- Approved providing a letter regarding the Iosco Exploration Trail. Motion by Spencer, support from Palmer.
- Approved renewal of the Michigan Township Association Premium Pass for training. Motion by Spencer, support from Sutton. According to Kline she has participated in “a ton” of training. Sutton added that the township had received $5,800 in free training by having the pass.