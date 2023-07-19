OSCODA – Anytime you can win a canoe race in July it has to be a good feeling. While we have to wait for the Consumers Energy AuSable River Canoe Marathon until the end of the month, there was plenty of action to be had over the weekend with the Curley Memorial Canoe Race being held on Saturday and Sunday in Oscoda.
In the C2 race on Saturday, Wes Dean of Traverse City and Logan Mynar of New Braunfels, Texas were able to get the win with a time of 2 hours, 30 minutes and 20 seconds.
“It is finally starting to feel like marathon season by the time you do this race,” Dean said afterwards. “Always good to win and I’m glad we were able to take care of business.”
The race started on the embankment of Cooke Dam. Paddlers paddled upriver a short distance and voyaged around a buoy, before heading back to Cooke Dam where they portaged over it. They also portaged over Foote Dam, with the race concluding at Finish Line Park in downtown Oscoda.
“I’ve never done this race before, so it felt great to win it and I think it is a really good warm-up for the marathon,” Mynar said. “Next weekend is the Spike’s Challenge (in Grayling) so you get to see the first few hours of the race course there, but it is nice to have a reason to get down here and see the lower part and see a few areas to scout.”
The top four canoes were packed together through the first two portages, but from Cooke Dam to the finish Dean and Mynar were able to pull away.
“Once you (get beyond Cooke) it is just really good separation water, so if you can go good in that shallow stuff, boats will typically spread out,” Dean, who won his third career Curley, said.
Dean and Mynar also added a thank you to the race organizers for putting on the event.
Mike Davis of Homer and Ryan Halstead of Grayling finished in second with a 2:31:12, Chris Issendorf of Dripping Springs, Texas and Pete Mead of Traverse City were third at 2:31:13, Kyle Mynar of Martindale, Texas and Kyle Stonehouse of Grayling (formerly of East Tawas) placed fourth at 2:33:21 and rounding out the top five was Danny Medina of Homer and Carson Burmeister of Grayling with a time of 2:35:08.
“It was probably as close to perfect as I’ve seen a Curley race,” Ryan Matthews, one of the event organizers said. “We had some threatening weather, but it held off both days. At the C2 race, all the top teams that we expect in the marathon were in the top of the Curley. Other than a motor boat on Foote Pond that was purposely causing a disruption, it was pretty much a perfect race.”
Placing in sixth was Rick Lauth of Grosse Ile and Colin Hunter of Grayling at 2:35:33, Travis Mecklenberg of Columbus, Ohio and Austin Weiler of Roscommon were seventh at 2:36:38, Sean Casey of Grayling and Matt Meersman of South Bend, Ind. were eighth at 2:37:43, Rod Halstead of Grayling and Spencer Derenzy of Traverse City were ninth at 2:38:29 and in 10th with a time of 2:38:52 was Tim Sheldon of Grayling and Tad Hill of Detroit.
Ben Tarbutton of Mancelona and Matt Gabriel Jr. of Grayling were able to place 11th at 2:39:00, Doug Dalman of Coopersville and Brad Wilson of Rockford were 12th at 2:40:45, Jason Hatfield of Grayling and Mary Schlimmer-Willoughby of Traverse City had a time of 2:40:54 to place 13th, in 14th was Mike Hartman of Grayling and Mike Hale of Grayling in a time of 2:43:27, coming in 15th was Sean Brabant of Roscommon and Caleb Watson of Oscoda at 2:43:33, in 16th was Kyle Issendorf of New Braunfels, TX and Phil Millspaugh of Farmington, NY at 2:44:31, Clark Kent of Lapeer and Mike Bradford of Lapeer placed 17th at 2:45:04, David Hawkins of Grayling and Flash Marsh of Mio came in 18th at 2:45:15, Joe Leusby of Traverse City and Rob Shadley of Cass City were 19th at 2:45:47 and in 20th was Tom Trudgeon and Dane Trudgeon, both of Lansing with a 2:45:58.
Placing 21st was Stephen Routley of Northcote, Australia and James Miller of Korumburra, Australia with a 2:46:14, Jon Webb of Mio (formerly of Oscoda) and Cecili Bugge of Homer crossed the line 22nd with a 2:46:50, Aaron Putnam of Clifford and Alan Putnam of Linden were 23rd at 2:47:24, Josh Sheldon of Grayling and Sylvie Nadeau of Saint-Jerome, Quebec came in 24th at 2:47:46 and Dodd Yeager of Sequin, Texas and Shannon Issendorf of Dripping Springs, Texas placed 25th at 2:48:03.
Taking 26th was Chase Matthews of Brownstown (formerly of Harrisville) and Austin Poland of Oscoda with a 2:48:38, Carlos Linares of Esperanza Village, Belize and Cristian Lopez of Belize City, Belize was 27th at 2:48:43, taking 28th with a 2:49:45 was Rod Elliott of Grayling and Joey Kimsel of Oscoda, in 29th was Steve Landick and Connor Landick, both of Marquettte at 2:50:08 and in 30th was Doug Heady of Ann Arbor and Sean Newmister of Whitmore Lake on a time of 2:50:44.
With a 31st place finish was LJ Bourgeois of Greenbush and Bryce Martin of Grayling at 2:50:50, in 32nd was Noah VanderVeen and Jose VanderVeen, both of Tawas City at 2:52:02, at 33rd was Lydia Huelskamp and Kaitlin Mynar, both of San Marcos, Texas at 2:52:56, in 34th was Mio’s Chris Ecker and Grayling’s Bill Mahaffy, Jr. in a time of 2:53:17 and placing 35th was John Lucey of Grayling and Dwight Walker of Kendallville, Ind. at 2:53:41.
Also competing in the race, in finishing order was Bruce Barton of Homer and Carrie Montgomery of Mikado, Eric Dittenber of Traverse City and Terry Curley Of Oscoda, Chuck Hewitt of Bay City and Chris Hewitt of Lansing, David Teddy of Dexter and Rylan Teddy of Dexter and Zach Cheney of Livonia and Mike Garon of Washington.
Chris Scully of Lincoln and Rod Matthews of Oscoda were 41st, followed by Nate Winkler of Traverse City and Kevin Stalheim of Milwaukee, Wis., Nate Greeley of St. Johns and Garrett Ziegler of Grand Rapids, Mark Schmude of Northport and Tim Feldkamp of Ann Arbor, Andy Weeks of Battle Creek and Paddi Thornburg of Athens, Bill Torongo of Grayling and Maggie Feil of Ada, Sebashton Carpenter of Lincoln and Rick Gillings of Prescott, Jay Mammel of East Tawas and Dale Thompson of Kentwood, Annette Boath of Maribyrnong, Australia and Frank Kingama of Burleigh Waters, Australia and Keith Wojahn of Tawas City and Jerry Killingbeck of East Tawas.
In 51st were Erin Thompson of Grand Rapids and Bernie Tuszynski of Gaylord, followed by Wally Werdich and George Werderich, both of Yorkville, IL, Mike Kellogg of Montague and Lynne Witte of Cheboygan, Diana Jurewicz of Omer and Sarah Webb of Mio (formerly of Oscoda), Fred Mills of Roscommon and Heather Minkel of Gaylord, Jeremy Kellogg of Plainwell and Josh Kellogg of Curran, Nicole Owns of Frederic and Kevin Murphy of Grayling, William Dean of Grayling and Lewie Madill of Frederic and Robby Kimsel of East Tawas and Mickey Kimsel of Bay City.
There was also 10 teams competing in the Expert 2 Division, which doubled as the MCRA state championship race this year. Tim McClure of Roscommon and Liam Mahaffy of Grayling were the first in this division to finish, giving them the state championship; on a time of 2:56:07. Taking second was the Grayling duo of Anthony Fisher and Jayden Russell at 2:57:04, another Grayling duo was third at 2:58:51 from Tim Burr and David Burr, Richard Holsbeke of Comins and Ursula Latreille of Curran was fourth at 3:01:40, Doug DeLeo and Brigid DeLeo, both of Gaylord were fifth at 3:07:43, Allison VanMelle and Mallory Horwath, both of Allegan were sixth at 3:09:26, in seventh was Jerry Lambert of Frederic and Jonathan George of Churubusco, Ind. at 3:10:31, Alecia Bischoff and Kevin Ornatowski, both of Tawas City were eighth at 3:15:31, in ninth was Owen Sherman of Lapeer and Dan Sherman of Frankenmuth at 3:31:59 and in 19th was Kolee Kellogg of Granville, Ohio and Lindy Kellogg of Cedar at 3:26:58.
In the C1 race on Sunday, 41 paddlers finished. The course was held at the AuSable Children’s Park. Paddlers raced two laps around a buoy, allowing for spectators to be able to view much of the race.
Mike Davis of Homer won the race, his sixth career win in the Curley C1 with a time of 1 hour, three minutes and nine seconds.
“He led almost the whole race and in convincing fashion, he was only off the course record by 20 seconds,” Matthews said.
Behind him was Danny Medina of Homer at 1:03:27, W. Dean at 1:03:29, K. Mynar at 1:03:30, L. Mynar at 1:03:33, Mecklenburg at 1:06:05, Stonehouse at 1:06:05, Austin Weiler of Roscommon at 1:07:40, Hill at 1:08:10 and Russ Reker of Lapeer at 1:08:58.
In 11th was Drew Compau of Addis, La. (formerly of Hale) at 1:09:15, Routley was 12th at 1:09:32, Miller placed 13th at 1:09:37, Watson was 14th at 1:09:41, Dalman came in 15th at 1:10:06, J. Kimsel was 16th at 1:10:17, Brabant was 17th at 1:11:45, Schlimmer. Willoughby was 18th overall and the top women’s finisher with a time of 1:11:51, C. Matthews was 19th at 1:12:49 and Barton was 20th at 1:13:31.
In 21st was Bourgeios and he was followed by Chris Ecker of Mio, Shawn Spallinger of Petoskey, B. Mahaffy, Bugge, Martin, Terry Curley of Oscoda, R. Matthews, Bruce Buchinger of Mikado and Kingma.
Placing 31st was Poland, followed by L. Mahaffy, M. Kimsel, Ken Kolonich of Eaton Rapids, Vinnie Iler of East Tawas, Boath, Justin Griffith of Oscoda, Rick Ensley of Clinton Township, Scully, Lauren Chapple of Interlochen and Malcolm McDougall of Glennie.
The Spikes Challenge will be held in Grayling on Saturday and Sunday, which leads up to the Marathon on July 29 and 30.
“The Spike’s is the last tune-up before for the marathon,” Matthews said. “A lot of teams use that as an opportunity to scout the upper river in the daylight and other teams go as hard as they can. There will be a lot going on in town race week and it culminates (on July 30) with the finish of the marathon.”