IOSCO COUNTY – It’s hard to miss them during inclement weather. They’re the big orange vehicles with green flashers. They have plow blades fastened on a carriage underneath, sometimes spitting up sparks but always flinging salt out the back. Sometimes you can see them with giant blades on the front, pushing out snow when it’s deep.
They’re the plows for the Road Commission. They clear the roads to make driving safe for everyone in Iosco County.
These behemoths called “tandems” by the Road Commission employees weigh in at 26,000 pounds unloaded. With 12 tons of salt or sand loaded in back, they can weigh as much as 58,000 pounds.
That’s as much as 6 fully grown African bull elephants.
“They’re heavy,” says Road Commission Manager Bruce Bolen. “The frames on them are a lot more beefy than what a regular truck would be.”
It is very important to keep your distance and drive carefully around these vehicles. They are heavier than most and drivers are likeliest to encounter them on slick road conditions. When passing, do so only when you can see far enough ahead in the oncoming lane and never speed to the point you can’t control the vehicle.
Bolen says the biggest thing drivers need to do to stay safe during inclement weather situations is to simply slow down.
“Every year, people are driving way too fast for the conditions and get off road,” he says.
How many of tons of snow fall on the road every time it snows? You can find out with a few calculations.
First, we need to make a few assumptions. Because the weight of snow is always dependent on weather conditions and time of day, we’ll tie down some variables.
Let’s go with 3 inches of snowfall, since that seems to be the average for this area according to Dan Cornish at the Gaylord National Weather Service (NWS).
Now, inchcalculator.com, a free web calculating service, says 1 square feet of snow at 3 inches deep works to around .94 pounds.
Let’s assume every road is 33 feet in width, which is half of the size of a highway stretch.
Bolen says the Road Commission they cover 843 miles of road in Iosco County.
843 miles by 33 feet of road equals out to about 26,765 square miles of road.
That means every snowfall of 3 inches, the trucks have to move about 132,841,289 pounds, or 66,421 US tons of snow off the roads. Put another way, you can make 201,886 snowmen with all that snow, or fill about 170 Olympic sized swimming pools.
Keep in mind this is an approximation, and every snowfall varies widely across the lay of the land. Also, not all roads are the same width.
Since they deal with mother nature, the Road Commission has to work odd hours. They will start as early as 4 a.m. to plow the snow. Bolen says they watch the weather service to determine when the storm will end. After the snow stops falling, they start clearing the roads, whatever time that may be.
“We tell them (employees) up front before they get hired that pretty much, the hours of operation are 24/7 in the wintertime,” says Bolen.
The Road Commission has a priority list of roads covered during the storm. They are under contract by the state to cover US-23 and M-55 first, since they are part of the State Trunkline Highway system. Then they cover county primary roads, and then local roads. Bolen says they prioritize roads based on higher use, higher speeds and whether it’s essential to provide school access.
Salt is necessary to deal with the final layer of snow and ice buildup. The plow blades can only scrape so close to the road without damaging it.
Most municipalities in northern climates salt their roads. While it makes roads safer, salt can hasten corrosion on cars. As far as dealing with it, “wash it, wash it, wash it,” says Bolen.
The tandem trucks have rotary salt spreaders on the back when they want to fling salt on the roads, but on State Trunkline highways they lay the salt in a line down the center of the road. Over time, the salt mixes with the snow and melts its way downhill. The motion of car tires helps mix the salt on the lanes.
Bolen says the philosophy behind road clearing efficiency is “trying to get the greatest effect for the least amount of involvement.”
One area they avoid salting are gravel roads, since the salt would melt into the gravel and make it mushy.
Sometimes the snow is very slushy, and as the plow trucks push snow off the road, the snow can hit mailboxes and knock them over. Bolen says it’s pretty rare, but one thing residents should do is shake their mailbox in the fall to test if it’s mounted solidly enough to the ground.