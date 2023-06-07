OSCODA – Bigfoot, Sasquatch, The Ohio Grassman – there have been many names used throughout the years to describe the tall, hairy beast that has been reportedly sighted all throughout the United States.
Gaining traction in the 1950s, the myth of a reclusive creature stalking the woods has continued to rise in popularity throughout the years. Michigan is the eighth highest state for Bigfoot sightings and now the excitement and speculation surrounding the creature’s existence have come to Oscoda in the form of the inaugural Bigfoot Bash, organized by the Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce (COC).
Slated to take place at Oscoda High School September 29th and 30th, The Bigfoot Bash will include a host of vendor booths, guest speakers and an evening expedition into the State Forest, expertly led under the full moon.
In order to promote the event, the chamber held the Bigfoot Pre-Bash on June 3 at the Shoreline Players Theater. Pre-bash patrons were provided additional information about the upcoming event and heard testimonies from Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization guest speakers Marc DeWerth, Jim Sherman and Jeff Hansen. Speakers shared their knowledge on the subject of Sasquatch and attendees had the chance to ask questions, as well as recount their own near run-ins with the furry giant.
The Pre-Bash was supported by local businesses such as The “E” Edelweiss Tavern, The Office Lounge and Grill, Vista Lanes, Sunrise Kava Cafe and several others; many of which offered special deals throughout the day for Bigfoot Bash ticket holders. The Pre-Bash also afforded event goers the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for a larger than life Bigfoot carving by local Chainsaw Artist Justin LaCourse.
“When you come up with an idea you don’t really know how it’s going to be received or how it’s going to come to fruition. This is a great start,” says COC Member Marilyn Trumper-Samra, who brought the idea for the event to the chamber.
She informed the audience that there was an ongoing contest to create a Bigfoot themed parody song which they could submit their own stanza lyrics for, to the tune of “Home on the Range.” The winner of the contest will be awarded a Bigfoot figurine, as well as free entry to September’s event. Following these announcements, local musician Tom Anderson took to the stage and performed the song in its current state.
Whether a believer or a skeptic, all are welcome at the Bigfoot Bash later this year that aims to bring a worthwhile social outing and economic boost to Oscoda.