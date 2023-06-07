EVENT COMMITTEE

EVENT COMMITTEE – Several Bigfoot Bash committee members are pictured in front of Bigfoot artwork created by Oscoda Area High School and Middle School students. From left to right are Pattie Frasier, Imse Ockey, Dan Markowski as Bigfoot, Greg Wilkinson, Gaylynn Brenoel and Jeff Green.

 Photo by Casey Young

OSCODA – Bigfoot, Sasquatch, The Ohio Grassman – there have been many names used throughout the years to describe the tall, hairy beast that has been reportedly sighted all throughout the United States.

Gaining traction in the 1950s, the myth of a reclusive creature stalking the woods has continued to rise in popularity throughout the years. Michigan is the eighth highest state for Bigfoot sightings and now the excitement and speculation surrounding the creature’s existence have come to Oscoda in the form of the inaugural Bigfoot Bash, organized by the Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce (COC).

