OSCODA – Business owners, township representatives and interested residents met at Warrior Pavilion on Wednesday morning, June 28 to discuss a wide range of topics.
Superintendent Tammy Kline welcomed the approximately 15 attendees, established ground rules and opened the meeting to discussion. Kline said she wanted to have open dialogue about how to help Oscoda be more successful.
Other township representatives in attendance included Planning and Zoning Director Nichole Vallette, Assistant to the Superintendent Tara Lyons, and Supervisor Bill Palmer. Planning Commission Chair Jeff Linderman who serves on the EIC, Mary Ed Teuton who serves on the EIC, and Jackie MacKenzie who serves on the Planning Commission, also attended.
Jessica Bravata, co-owner of Bravata Restorations and A Little Bit More, gave an update on upcoming events she has planned during the week of the AuSable River Canoe Marathon. Bravata has been working with the Oscoda police and fire departments to schedule family friendly events including games, a tug of war and donut eating contest. Other events Bravata is planning for the week include Cardboard Boat Races and the Blind Folded Canoe Race. The Consumers Energy Da$h for Ca$h is being held on Tuesday, July 25. Events planned by Bravata for the fall include Witches on the Water during October.
Kelly Brown talked about the history of the canoe marathon. It started as an idea between two men in Oscoda having coffee together. With Oscoda being the finish line for the marathon, Brown said she didn’t know why the township hasn’t planned more activities around the event.
Jeff Moss, co-owner of Parkside Dairy, said he wanted to know what the township was going to do differently to bring more people to the area. He talked about the investment business owners were making and wanted to know what the township was going to do. Moss added that there had been plenty of meetings and surveys conducted and that it was time for ideas to be enacted.
“When is it going to be time to do it?” Moss asked. Moss said he thought the township should have an economic development department, similar to the other departments the township has, rather than rely on one person to be responsible for economic development. Other attendees questioned where the money would come from to pay more than one person.
Brown talked about her experience on the Downtown Redevelopment Committee. She reported that results had never been presented to the township from the two most recent surveys that were conducted. The September 2022 survey included the question “what do you leave Oscoda for?” According to Brown, responses provided included medical care, grocery shopping, gas and clothing purchases.
Brian Haley voiced his opinion that the township should focus more on bringing people from the Detroit area to Oscoda. He suggested that a camera be placed on the water tower that provides a 24-hour broadcast of the area. Haley said the initial installation would cost $8,000-$10,000. Haley added that he would like to see the township population grow to 15,000.
Lain MacKenzie, co-owner of To the Moon and Back and the Anchorage Retreat Center, asked how new business owners can get involved. MacKenzie recently resigned from the Oscoda AuSable Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and is the membership chair for the local chapter of the American Business Women’s Association. She noted that the Oscoda Area Visitors and Convention Bureau is doing a good job.
Kristen Nance, who co-owns Indigo Blessings with her husband, said the downtown is “a mess.” She talked about her struggles with getting building owners to call her back when she was looking to locate in the downtown area. Nance originally moved her business to East Tawas and then recently relocated to the north end of Oscoda.
Kline told those in attendance that the Policy Subcommittee had met on June 27 and had developed a job description for an Economic Development Director (EDD). Kline and township board member Robert Tasior developed the job description based on what other municipalities have used to recruit and hire development staff. The job description will go to the Board of Trustees at its July 10 meeting for approval. If approved, the EDD will be a township employee with a salary range of $52,000-$84,000 with full benefits.
Brown noted that the EIC website is still down and has been down for several months. The EIC has also not met for the past two months. Palmer said it was because there was no business for them to conduct. Mark Wygant, who used to chair the Economic Improvement Committee (EIC) and Moss asked why the EIC couldn’t operate without a director.
Wygant described how he brought more visitors to the area. When he owned the canoe rental business he spent $1,000 on boosted posts on Facebook. He said that most of the people who came to the area had never heard of it before. While 50% came up for a day trip, the other 50% spent time in the area frequenting restaurants and spent the night.
“We don’t need to reinvent the wheel,” Brown said, noting that there is lots of information available on the internet about how to market and promote small towns. Attendees agreed that the challenges faced by Oscoda are not unique. However, Wygant noted that much of the workforce population in Oscoda, that consists of young families, is transient. He added that there is nothing to keep young families here and that you have to travel to Tawas for the most basic needs.
The vacant buildings in the downtown were discussed. Attendees talked about the lack of response from business owners and their unwillingness to discuss making improvements to their buildings. Kline said each of the vacant buildings would meet the township’s definition of blight. The buildings have weeds growing around them, dirty windows and peeling paint. Attendees stated that the code was not being enforced. As previously reported, the entire police department now has shared responsibility for code enforcement.
The Holiday Inn Express was a topic of conversation with some attendees still lamenting the location and height of the building. With 90 rooms the Holiday Inn Express is expected to open in November and bring approximately 200 people per day to the area if fully occupied.
The future of Furtaw Field was also brought up several times with township officials ensuring those in attendance that there are no current plans for development on Furtaw Field at this time. As previously reported, Furtaw Field is currently on the non-disposable list.
Improvements to the downtown including the facade improvement grants, the various art projects initiated by the Art and Placemaking subcommittee, Veterans banners and flowers planted by the Downtown Beautification Committee were acknowledged.
Planning and Zoning Director Nichole Vallette provided an update on a number of development projects under review or in process including adding gas pumps to the Party and Food store on F-41, building storage units along US-23, adding a Dollar Tree Store along US-23, the Biggby going into the Family Fare parking lot, the apartments being built on Skeel Avenue and a Dollar General Market planned for F-41. Dollar General Markets are like a regular Dollar General store, except that they are much larger and offer a selection of fresh produce, meat and dairy.
Palmer said that if people didn’t like how he was handling things they could vote him out. He added that he liked Haley’s idea of placing the camera on the water tower.
Attendees noted that there weren’t any representatives from the Oscoda/AuSable Chamber of Commerce or the Oscoda Area Visitors and Convention Bureau at the meeting.
The next meeting to discuss the future of Oscoda is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 26 at Warrior Pavilion.