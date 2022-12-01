TAWAS CITY – In an unanimous vote during their Nov. 21 meeting, the Tawas City Council adopted a resolution in favor of the 2023-2027 parks and recreation plan.
This came after they held a public hearing for the document on Nov. 14. As explained by City Manager Annge Horning at that time, the plan has to be updated every five years and the council is required to hold a hearing to receive any comments on same.
The current plan expires at the end of this year, so the Tawas City Planning Commission – with assistance from the council, city staff and the Northeast Michigan Council of Governments (NEMCOG) – had been working on the newest version.
The 58-page plan outlines the natural resources in the area; the city’s administrative structure; a capital improvement list; a summary of the city’s recreation goals; a community description, including social and economic characteristics, the history of the area and details regarding tourism; and a recreation and resource inventory which highlights each of the parks and other city-owned recreational facilities that are all open to the public, the clubs and organizations throughout Tawas City and Iosco County as a whole, the city’s recreation grant history and more. It also contains a budget background and a number of photos, maps and charts.
Horning pointed out the "Planning & Public Input Process" section, as well, noting that part of this entailed a community survey which was available online. It was advertised on Facebook and the city website and, whenever someone stopped into city hall, they were provided with the information and also asked to complete the questionnaire. "So we tried to get the word out as much as possible."
She added that this wasn’t just for city residents. Anybody could fill out the survey and there were quite a few responses that came in, which were incorporated into the new parks and rec plan.
"The planning commission has already recommended approval to the city council, but before council can do that, we have to have this public hearing,” Horning told officials at their Nov. 14 meeting.
No comments were shared by the public during the hearing, but Councilman Ed Nagy mentioned the project ranking which was laid out in a table within the "Action Plan" section of the document.
Included among the 14 items listed, prioritized from most important to least, is to resurface the pathway along US-23 and update the lights, enhance and expand additional pavilion space for the farm market at Gateway Park, expand the playscape at Tawas City Shoreline Park, install adult and senior playscape equipment at various parks, develop a dog park at Union Park and acquire and redevelop the current mobile home park located on M-55 into a campground.
For Nagy’s feedback, he said that he finds the rankings to be fine and in order, but he would like to see anticipated dates for when the proposed projects will be complete.
Mayor Pro Tem Brian McMurray expressed his appreciation to the planning commission, for the very thorough work they did to update the parks and recreation plan.
"They did a good job on that," said Councilman Chuck Klenow, who echoed McMurray’s remarks.
Following this, at their most recent meeting on Nov. 21, McMurray moved to adopt the resolution which officially adopts the 2023-2027 plan. Supported by Councilman Mike Russo, the motion passed in a 7-0 vote.
It is noted in the resolution that the survey which was conducted as part of the planning process, included asking the community questions regarding which parks are used, the purpose for using them and the maintenance and appearance of these sites.
The planning process also reviewed probable future needs for recreation facilities and services.
According to the resolution, the updated plan has now been adopted as a guideline for improving recreation facilities and services for Tawas City residents and visitors.
An electronic copy of the plan can be viewed on the NEMCOG website, at http://www.discovernortheastmichigan.org/downloads/city_of_tawas_recreation_plan_final_draft_9922.pdf. A hard copy is available in the Tawas City Library, as well, located at 208 North St. W.
In separate business during their latest meeting, city officials went into closed session to talk about a potential property purchase, which they are permitted to do in accordance with Section 8(1)(d) of the Open Meetings Act.
They also entered into closed session at their Nov. 14 meeting, to discuss the same subject. Each time, upon convening again in their regular session, no action was taken and there was no further discussion.