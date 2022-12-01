PARK PLANS

PARK PLAN SAMPLES – Tawas City officials have adopted a new parks and recreation plan for 2023-2027, which contains a number of demographics, a summary of the area’s history, a list of capital improvement plans, an inventory of the community’s recreation facilities and more. The 58-page document also includes a map of the various parks throughout Tawas City – as seen here in the larger image – and photos of each of the sites, such as the aerial view of Independent Park which is shown in the inset image above.

 Courtesy photos

TAWAS CITY – In an unanimous vote during their Nov. 21 meeting, the Tawas City Council adopted a resolution in favor of the 2023-2027 parks and recreation plan.

This came after they held a public hearing for the document on Nov. 14. As explained by City Manager Annge Horning at that time, the plan has to be updated every five years and the council is required to hold a hearing to receive any comments on same.

