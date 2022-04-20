OSCODA — After a two year COVID-19 hiatus, the Iosco County Family Fun Fair is returning to the Oscoda Area Schools for a day of fun and a showcase of all the community services available to the public.
The event is sponsored by Oscoda Area Schools and the Oscoda Rotary Club.
It will take place Saturday on April 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oscoda Area Schools.
Dr. James Kent of the Oscoda Rotary Club says this Family Fun Fair will have more agencies represented than any event in the last two years.
“We are happy to present the 20th Iosco County Family Fun Fair,” said Kent. “It’s a huge event with a lot of community service organizations (CSA), and businesses. This is the month of the young child and the idea is to bring families together with young children and have as many human services available there, make contact and see services available to them.”
Among the activities included for children are crafts, games, family portraits, prize giveaways, puppet shows, science activities, various display tables and free children’s books.
Face painting isn’t available because of the amount of time it takes, but temporary face tattoos are available.
There will be an open swim and pickleball court.
Firetruck demonstrations will take place outside.
If the weather’s good, the rocketry club will shoot off a rocket.
The Oscoda Owl will be there to take pictures with and so will some walking tubes of toothpaste to promote dental health.
“A lot of information is available, the children enjoy it, nobody has to pay to get in and it’s free to everyone,” said Kent.
Kent said CSA’s who show up can help out with almost every family need if help is required. Everything from housing to education to nutrition will be covered by the many organizations that show up.
There will be a free meal provided by Oscoda Area School staff in the commons.
Co-presenters of the event are the Oscoda Rotary Club and the Oscoda Area Schools.
“The event has a history of outgrowing the people that present it and now, with the size and the ability of the Rotary club, and especially the size of the staff at the Oscoda Area Schools, we’re able to communicate with this larger group and put together this size of event. We hope to present it for years to come.”
Sponsors paying for promotions and meals are Kalitta Organization, The Oscoda Rotary, the Oscoda Area Schools, Dairy Queen, Oscoda Assembly of God, Iosco County Democrats, Iosco County Republicans, Citgo, Association of Business Women, the Oscoda lions Club and “too many more to name.”
Those interested in learning more can visit the news section at oscodatownship.com, or call Dr. Kent at 989-390-4643.