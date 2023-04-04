OSCODA – It was cold. It was windy. At the 2023 Klondike Challenge on Saturday, there were even some snow flurries.

All told, at the end of the race, which annually kicks off the canoe racing season, the Grayling duo of Wes Dean and Ryan Halstead won the event, with a time of 38:37. The two also teamed up for a win in the race last year.

