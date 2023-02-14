HIGHLAND PARK – As of press time, authorities advise that – despite some rumors and reports to the contrary – no arrests have been made in the triple homicide which claimed the lives of three men in Highland Park recently.
Multiple gunshot wounds were determined as the cause of death for each of the individuals, after the bodies of Armani Kelly, 27, Oscoda; Dante Wicker, 31, Melvindale; and Montoya Givens, 31, Detroit, were found within an abandoned apartment complex.
Highland Park is situated in Wayne County, just outside of Detroit, and the Michigan State Police (MSP) say that the complex where the men were discovered is located on the corner of McNichols Road and Log Cabin Street.
According to a time line of investigators’ involvement, which is summarized on the MSP’s Second District Twitter page, members of the Homicide Task Force (HTF), Metro South Post and MSP Forensic Lab arrived at the apartments on the evening of Feb. 2, for a death investigation.
They stated that multiple victims were located in the building and, shortly before 6 p.m., detectives were obtaining search warrants to comb through the building and recover the victims.
Neither the identities of the deceased nor the manner of death were known at that time, but the MSP reported that detectives were continuing to investigate the incident and, more than likely, would remain on the scene throughout the night.
By 9 p.m., it was noted that Forensic Scientists from the MSP Lab were making their way into the building and had begun to gather evidence. Police pointed out that the rat-infested structure is in very poor condition, which slowed the progress.
The next morning, Feb. 3, a video update was provided by 1st Lt. Mike Shaw, Public Information Officer for the MSP Second District. He said that the day prior, the Detroit Police Department (DPD) was conducting an investigation in the area of McNichols Road, in Highland Park. “They were going into an abandoned apartment complex when they notified us of human remains that were found in the basement of one of those complexes.”
The HTF, comprised of the DPD and MSP detectives, responded to the scene, contacted the crime lab and started their investigation.
At the time of Shaw’s update, he said that the three men who were located in the basement could not be identified, due to both weather conditions and the conditions of the victims.
Kelly, Wicker and Givens had been transported to the Wayne County Medical Examiners’ Office at that point, as police awaited the autopsy results.
Given the extreme cold, Shaw explained that the autopsies may not be able to be performed right away, and that the results could take up to 48 hours.
In the meantime, detectives continued looking at all of the evidence they had gathered in the apartment complex, and proceeded with the investigation.
“That is where we stand at this particular moment in time,” said Shaw, who stressed that since this was in the preliminary investigation stage, the details are subject to change.
He said that police would keep the public apprised as best as they could, and as soon as they made positive identification of the victims, they would update that part or any other changes that they have in this particular investigation.
It didn’t take long for HTF detectives to identify the victims, which occurred that same day, Feb. 3. Once the families were notified, it was confirmed that afternoon that investigators had identified the homicide victims as Kelly, Wicker and Givens. Police offered their condolences to the men’s family and friends.
HTF detectives continued their investigation for which, at that time, the cause of death and motive were unknown. The MSP advised that that would be their final update of the day, pending new information or an arrest, and that anyone with information can contact 800-SPEAK-UP or 855-MICH-TIP.
Several days later, on the morning of Feb. 7, a post to the MSP Second District Twitter page read that members of the HTF were continuing to make progress on the investigation, and it had been determined that the cause of death for each of the men was multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said that the investigation had also revealed that this was not a random incident, and that detectives believe they may have determined a motive.
They stated that once more information is developed, they will continue to share updates on the MSP’s social media account.
In the most recent post pertaining to this case, as of Wednesday, Feb. 8, Shaw gave another video update in which he advised that they still didn’t have anybody in custody.
He pointed out that there have been a lot of rumors and other reports going around indicating the opposite, which has caused some difficulty, so he stressed the importance of sticking to the facts and allowing police to conduct their investigation and interviews, after which they will be more than happy to discuss it.
Shaw also reiterated that no one was in custody thus far, but that police are working on it. “We’re making a lot of progress, as far as that investigation goes.”
As for any rumors, he advised the public that unless they see it on the Second District’s Twitter account, or hear it from Shaw himself that an arrest has been made, “it didn’t happen.”
According to numerous news outlets which have covered this story, before their bodies were found earlier this month, the three men had been missing since Jan. 21.
Kelly and Wicker were rap artists who reportedly had a performance scheduled that evening at Lounge 31 in Detroit, for which their friend, Givens, would also be attending with them. (Some sources have stated that Givens was also a rapper and that he was to be part of the show that night, as well).
However, the performance at the lounge was said to be cancelled, due to technical issues with the equipment in the venue.
The mens’ families allegedly stopped hearing from them after this, a search for the three individuals got underway and it would be about another two weeks before their bodies were discovered.
Should more details become available, an update will be provided in a future edition of this publication.
Links to the online fundraising pages for each of the men, which have been established to help their families and assist with such expenses as funeral/memorial service costs, can be found by searching their names at gofundme.com.
Organizers of the fundraiser for Kelly wrote that they are praying they find answers to what happened this tragic day, as they mourn the loss of not just one, but three people.
The page further reads that Kelly was to perform a music show for a birthday party at Lounge 31 on Jan. 21, but the night led to a mother’s worst nightmare – he never came home.
Similar sentiments have been shared on the pages for Givens and Wicker, as well, whose loved ones also say that they are seeking closure from this ordeal.