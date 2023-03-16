OSCODA – The Oscoda High School Robotics Team traveled to Escanaba March 2-5 to compete in the first of two district events.
According to Jana Stepp, Oscoda Area Schools technology director and Robotics coach, activities began Thursday, March 2 with setting up the pit, and getting Gigabot, the team’s robot, weighed and inspected. Opening ceremonies began things on Friday, March 3 at 9 a.m. and was followed by the first day of qualification matches.
After the last qualifying match of the day, the team members perform any needed repairs and take some practice runs and head back to the hotel at 9 p.m. for a quick swim and some dinner. “It makes for a long but fun day,” Stepp said.
Saturday, March 4 started with the remainder of the qualifying matches.
“Once the qualifying matches are over, the rankings come out and the top eight teams become alliance captains,” Stepp said. “These captains choose two teams to complete their alliance for the semifinals. We qualified to be Alliance Captain #8.”
Oscoda made it to the fourth round of the five semifinal matches before being knocked out by the top alliance.
“We ranked 8th out of the 38 teams at the event,” the coach said. “We ranked 38th out of the 181 teams for the State of Michigan that competed this weekend.
“Our team was honored by being awarded the Gracious Professionalism Award.”
The award “celebrates outstanding demonstration of ‘FIRST’ Core Values such as continuous ‘Gracious Professionalism’ and working together both on and off the playing field.
Stepp said the team is thankful to its sponsors Kalitta Air, Sunrise Realty, Phoenix Composites, Oscoda Rotary, State Farm, B&B Construction, Wurtsmith Air Museum, Cooper Standard, and Dudley’s Diner.
“I am so proud of our team for all of their effort and hard work,” she exclaimed. “It was a great weekend!”