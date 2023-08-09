OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Monday, July 31 to discuss the 2024 Township budgets for the police and fire departments.
Treasurer Jaimie McGuire, who arrived 20 minutes late, attended the meeting while on vacation. Trustee Jeremy Spencer did not attend. AuSable Township Superintendent Eric Strayer, Planning Commission Chair Jeff Linderman and Kelly Brown attended the meeting.
Trustees discussed the budgets with Police Chief Mark David and Fire Chief Allan MacGregor. The board also discussed planned capital improvement purchases for both departments.
Superintendent Tammy Kline started the meeting by going over the increases in the Fire Department’s budget. Kline said she had not worked on the revenue side of the budgets yet.
As previously reported, firefighters met with trustees in March to ask for more pay for fire runs, a stipend for clothes, as well as stipends for gear and gasoline.
The township included all of the requests in the 2024 budget increasing the line item from $79,000 in 2023 to $212,000 in 2024.
MacGregor said the increases, which went into effect in 2023, have helped with retention and the average number of firefighters who respond to a call has increased to 20. He added that the compensation package has “done miracles.”
MacGregor said it is difficult to predict how many calls there will be but that he built the 2024 budget on 110 runs. Year to date there have been 69 runs. MacGregor said that the department has been responding to downed wire calls.
The Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for the Fire Department includes $280,000 for self-contained breathing apparatus. Supervisor Bill Palmer asked if the cost could be split between two years. MacGregor said it is easier to keep track of the age of the units if they are a replaced at one time.
Palmer asked about the age of the jet skis and how much they are used. MacGregor said he thought they were purchased in 2010 or 2011 and that they are used a lot in water rescues because they are faster to deploy. He added that the department has a 17-foot jet drive boat.
Kline and MacGregor talked about working with the federal government and Consumers Energy on putting markers on the river so that when people are in distress they are easier to locate. Employees at P&L Development have indicated that they will make the reflective signs making it easier for canoers to identify where they are on the river.
Supervisor Bill Palmer asked about revenue generated through insurance reimbursement from fires. MacGregor said that the department has started billing insurance and that Clerk Josh Sutton has been great to work with. He also mentioned that the department has billed the U.S. Forest Service $5,600 for a recent fire for which he expects to be paid pretty quickly.
Palmer asked if cost reimbursement was expected to go up in 2024 and Kline reiterated that she had not done much on the revenue side of the budget.
MacGregor asked for an administrative assistant to work 16 hours for the department and asked if the person could be hired as soon as possible. Kline said she would need to check with McGuire to make sure there is enough money left in the budget after buying the new fire truck.
The board then focused their attention on the Police Department’s budget. The department’s budget includes $23,000 for new radios which David said have exceeded their life expectancy according to Motorola.
The discussion then moved on to computer and docking stations. Trustee Tim Cummings said that there is built in obsolescence with docking stations not being compatible with newer computers. David said he thought the department had a temporary fix but the computers the department has are no longer made.
David said that Community Resource Officer Rob Clink will be using the department’s pickup truck that is great for moving things.
The discussion turned to drones being widely used in search and rescue by police departments. Detective Sergeant Erik McNichol reported that the chief had donated a drone to the department but that a thermal drone is on the wishlist. According to McNichol a thermal drone would have helped find the person who was missing in the spring.
Palmer asked about the firearm replacement costs and asked about selling the used firearms. David said the township made almost $20,000 when weapons were auctioned off in the past. SSL Firearms out of Grand Rapids conducts the background checks and takes the liability off the township by auctioning the firearms. David said the township is ready to do another auction.
McGuire asked about the police and fire millages. Kline responded that both millages are up for renewal in 2024. David said that Clink has started the campaign for renewing the millage that pays for one detective and the community resource officer.
Palmer asked about switching to electric vehicles. Trustee Steve Wusterbarth said that GM, Ford and Stellantis “have backed off.”
David said that Clink was getting great community support for donations so he has giveaways when he attends events with kids. Clink is tracking the donations himself.
David said he anticipated a reduction in overtime hours in 2024 with adding a police officer. As previously reported a new officer is starting on Aug. 15. Although the department is approved for 13 officers, David said he has not been able to find anyone to fill that position.
David increased the line items for the Municipal Employees’ Retirement System (MERS) contribution, health insurance coverage, gas and oil for vehicles and computer program fees. David also included two new patrol vehicles in the 2024 budget.
David noted that the $35,000 in professional fees in the budget is for the demolition of dangerous buildings and that the township received grant funding from the county this year to cover the costs.
McGuire noted that the budget was $1.6 in the negative and that there would be a contribution from the general fund to cover it. She reported that in 2023 the contribution from the general fund was $1.4 million. Kline stated that she hadn’t done any of the revenue yet. The liquor license fee from the state is unknown at this time.
David finished by telling the trustees that hopefully this is the last budget that he does. Palmer and Wusterbarth both thanked him “for all you do.”