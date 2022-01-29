IOSCO COUNTY – Snowmen are an elusive species. They only tend to show up in the winter months. Like a snowflake, no two snowmen are ever the same and they never last long in the heat.
You will find snowmen residing mainly in yards of residential areas. Their presence usually correlates with children.
Snowmen are born from spirits of creativity. Somebody, usually a youngster, create them out of boredom or because they want something fun to do in the wintertime.
Snow days are a boon to the snowman population.
Many snowmen come adorned with features such as hats or scarves, but some are featureless, half-formed beings possessing neither eyes nor limbs. Still, they have the base silhouette and are recognizable as such from a distance.
Coal for eyes and mouths don’t appear anymore, as most people don’t use coal to heat their homes. However, carrots and sticks are still popular features of a snowman’s face. Snowmen occasionally sport corncob pipes.
There are a few subspecies categorized by their segments. Most snowmen are of the three-tier variety. Some are squat, two-tier variations, usually made by smaller children.
Primitive cousins of the snowmen are known as the single snowball variety. These are categorized as large snowballs, but aren’t officially snowmen. However, if they are adorned with a hat, eyes and limbs they are referred to as the “squat” subvariety. While they take the least effort to make, they are generally still rare as it is presumed when a hat and scarf are involved, the creator generally wants to put in more effort.
Most snowmen are found solitary, as one snowman is enough work alone before cold sets in and something interesting comes on the television.
Still, you can sometimes find them in pairs, even whole families. This is dependent on how ambitious the snowman maker is and how much they enjoy the activity.
Snowman family size and shape tend to reflect the human inhabitants of the household.
For some reason in Iosco county, the main snowman population seems to be concentrated in Hale. However, satellite populations are known to pop up in areas such as Oscoda and areas north of Tawas. Whittemore seems to be devoid entirely of snowmen, yet there is evidence of snow shelters.
Yes, snowmen have a short life cycle, living only a few months out of the year, yet they are a resilient species. As long as humans retain the need to create and as long as people like playing in the snow, snowmen will always be around.