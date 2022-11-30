OSCODA — Cathy Wusterbarth, the spouse of Oscoda Township Trustee Steve Wusterbarth and co-founder of NOW (Need Our Water) used both public comment opportunities at the township’s final 2023 budget workshop to address PFAS and polyfluoroalkyl substances contamination in the township.

Wusterbarth said she hoped the trustees would get to the discussion of the lagoon at the meeting. She also asked about the slip lining, stating that the Air Force was only paying for the broken section, not everything that had been asked for.

