EAST TAWAS — Tawas Tool Company celebrated 50 years of being in business last Saturday, Oct. 15. To celebrate, they hosted an open house at Plant II for the public and employees.

Tawas Tool are a subsidiary of the Start Cutter Company based in Farmington Hills. They are a 95 year old company located throughout the world, with businesses in Mexico and Brazil, to name a few.

