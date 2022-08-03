ALPENA — Two have been charged with homicide-1st degree murder in the death of a two-year-old girl, according to the Michigan State Police (MSP).

Troopers say the woman allegedly involved in the case, Adrienne Renee Pavelka, 22, of Tecumseh is the mother of the deceased child. She was charged with open murder and was arraigned in Alcona County’s 81st District Court on Friday, July 29.

