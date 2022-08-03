ALPENA — Two have been charged with homicide-1st degree murder in the death of a two-year-old girl, according to the Michigan State Police (MSP).
Troopers say the woman allegedly involved in the case, Adrienne Renee Pavelka, 22, of Tecumseh is the mother of the deceased child. She was charged with open murder and was arraigned in Alcona County’s 81st District Court on Friday, July 29.
Aaron Joseph Trout, 31, of Glennie, was arraigned on a count of homicide-felony murder. He was arraigned July 25 in Alcona County’s 81st District Court, and is lodged in the Iosco County Jail. Bond for both Pavelka and Trout has been denied by the judge. Trout’s next scheduled court appearance is slated for Aug. 3 (today) at 10 a.m.
Troopers say that the pair were in a romantic relationship.
According to MSP troopers, on July 22, 2022, Alpena Post troopers were dispatched to the MyMichigan Hospital in Alpena at the request of the Alpena Police Department after a deceased two-year-old female was brought in.
Following an investigation by Alpena Post detectives and troopers, the child’s residence was located in Alcona County and a suspect, Trout, was identified.
Trout was located and taken into custody in Alcona County following a coordinated effort by members of the MSP Alpena Post, MSP West Branch Post, Alcona County Sheriff’s Office, Oscoda Township Police Department, U.S. Forest Service, Michigan DNR conservation officers, and members of the MSP Emergency Support Team.
Pavelka was later arrested in Lenawee County and transported and lodged in the Iosco County Jail.
This was after, in their investigation, MSP detectives allegedly developed information that Pavelka had knowledge of, or was involved with, the death of the child and was a flight risk.