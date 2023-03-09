OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees came out of a closed session on Feb. 27 to vote to enact the 90-day termination clause in Economic Improvement Committee (EIC) Director Todd Dickerson’s contract.
The closed session took place at 5 p.m., prior to the regular meeting. According to the agenda sent out by Township Superintendent Tammy Kline, the purpose of the closed session was to “consider attorney/client privileged communication in accordance with MCL 15.268 (1)(h).”
According to Kline, the motion to enact the 90-day clause was made by Clerk Josh Sutton and received support from Trustee Tim Cummings. The vote was 5 to 2. Treasurer Jaimie McGuire said that she and Trustee Steve Wusterbarth both voted against the motion. McGuire said she voted no because she wanted to “see a mutual release in motion.”
Given that Dickerson’s contract had recently been renewed for an additional three years, the Oscoda Press asked Kline, Supervisor Ann Richards, McGuire and Clerk Josh Sutton what prompted the decision to enact the 90-day clause. The only response received came from Kline.
“The Board has decided to move in a different direction and will hopefully be filling the vacancy as soon as possible,” Kline said. “I am hoping to be bringing a job description for approval at the next Township Board meeting,” Kline added. The next township board meeting is scheduled for March 13.
The Economic Improvement Committee (EIC) meeting that was scheduled for March 2 was cancelled and rescheduled for March 9, according to Kline.
The board also took the following actions during the regular meeting:
• Unanimously approved invoices from ROWE Engineering in the amount of $30,404.80 for work completed on the Iosco Exploration Trail, wastewater pump station improvements, and water system improvements.
• Unanimously approved paying an invoice from the Iosco County Road Commission in the amount of $10,662.15 for the township’s match for the $50,000 received from the county for the Iosco Exploration Trail Project. The township $2 million Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant through the county for the Iosco Exploration Trail Project. Motion by Trustee Bill Palmer, support from Cummings.
• Unanimously approved Pay Application Number 14 in the amount of $1,462.50 from RCL Construction for the replacement of the Oscoda Pump Station, leaving a total of $181,525.96 remaining for this project. Motion by Palmer, support from Sutton.
• Unanimously approved the Pump Station Fee Revision for ROWE Professional Services. ROWE requested that money be moved from the design phase of the project to the construction phase of the project. ROWE spent approximately $46,000 less on the design phase and the company indicated they need an additional $25,000 for the construction phase of the project. Motion by Wusterbarth, support from Cummings.
• Unanimously passed Resolution Ordinance 2011-244 Amendment. The purpose of the amendment was to “amend Chapter 2, Article IV, Division 3, of the Oscoda Code of Ordinances, entitled ‘Planning Commission,’ to bring the ordinance into compliance with state law. Motion by Palmer, support from Trustee Jeremy Spencer.
• Unanimously approved adding the definition of a full bathroom to Zoning Ordinance 165. The definition of a full bathroom is “a room with a sink, toilet, bathtub and/or shower (or a bathtub and shower combo).” Motion by Palmer, support from Sutton.