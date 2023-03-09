CONTRACT TERMINATED

CONTRACT TERMINATED – EIC Director Todd Dickerson is pictured at the April 25, 2022 Oscoda Township Board meeting with Superintendent Tammy Kline.

 Photo by Manuela Kress

OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees came out of a closed session on Feb. 27 to vote to enact the 90-day termination clause in Economic Improvement Committee (EIC) Director Todd Dickerson’s contract.

The closed session took place at 5 p.m., prior to the regular meeting. According to the agenda sent out by Township Superintendent Tammy Kline, the purpose of the closed session was to “consider attorney/client privileged communication in accordance with MCL 15.268 (1)(h).”

