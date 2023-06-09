OSCODA – The Northeast Academy of Dance (NEAD), founded by Scott Heinrich and Giuseppe Canale, is celebrating 25 years of transforming lives through teaching classical ballet, jazz and modern dance to thousands of students in Northeast Michigan and beyond.
Students who attend the school range in age from five to 60+. On Monday nights, a group of women gather at the school to live out their dance dreams.
Patrice Belliel danced briefly as a child but only recently came to the school with the dream of dancing en pointe. In en pointe a dancer dances on their toes using a special type of ballet shoe. Instructor and co-founder of NEAD, Canale has been working with Belliel to make her dream come true. Belliel now dances twice per week with her daughter, Rebecca, who briefly danced at NEAD when she was five.
Liz McNichols started dancing with the Monday class in January. Three of her daughters danced at NEAD as children. Her daughter Leezanne says that dance got her through high school.
Other adult students said the dance classes transformed their lives. Alina Kaiserman said she leaves her stress at the door when she comes to class. Through the music and the movement, she feels transported to a different time in history. She could be dancing in the 19th Century in Russia.
“Every woman wants to dance and every woman is afraid to fail,” Kaiserman commented. “We support each other. People are afraid to start. I encourage people to fight that fear,” she added.
“We are so lucky, it is so rare to have a school like this,” Kaiserman concluded.
Cathy Kappius, who teaches at the Oscoda campus of Alpena Community College, began dancing at the school after her husband died in 2009. She never danced as a child, but today she takes two dance classes and a pilates class every week.
Kappius, who was the queen in NEAD’s winter production of “The Little Prince”, talked about the joy of performing and the camaraderie the women have formed while dancing together. Although she said it is a lot of work, she also talked about how much fun she is having. Kappius is also dancing en pointe.
Erin DeJohn participated in the adult class and both of her daughters, Aubrey, age 11, and Lily, age 13, attend classes.
“The girls love it,” DeJohn said. She added that her daughters enjoy the friendships they have developed dancing with the same girls for the past four or five years.
“I enjoy the talent that Scott and Giuseppe bring,” DeJohn added. While her daughters had attended a different school previously DeJohn felt the school did not offer the same structure that NEAD does. She said Heinrich and Canale teach what to expect if you plan to pursue a career in dance. DeJohn added that students learn responsibility and how to compose themselves in different circumstances.
DeJohn said there is a lot of excitement leading up to performances and that the girls love to show what they have learned and the opportunity to “put it all together.”
“Celebrate! 25”, an original production to mark the school’s 25 year anniversary, will feature both current and former students of the dance school. Mary Emma Bennett, who was a featured dancer at NEAD, returns after having spent the last year dancing with the Joffrey Ballet in New York City.
In preparation for the 25 year anniversary, co-founders Heinrich and Canale shared their journeys to Oscoda and founding the school. Heinrich’s roots in Oscoda go deep. He grew up in Flint Township but often visited his grandparents who owned a cottage in Oscoda since 1952. Canale’s journey to Oscoda started in Palermo, Italy.
Heinrich started his dance career at the age of 22, when he attended Central Michigan University (CMU) as an undergraduate student. After graduating from CMU, he danced his way across Europe as a ballerino, the title given to male ballet dancers. He worked professionally for Ballet Michigan, The Netherlands Opera, The Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company of Israel, the Eisenhower Dance Ensemble and as a soloist for Teatro Massimo in Palermo, Italy, among others. Heinrich spent 22 years of his career dancing with the Dafmark Dance Theatre from 2000 until 2022, at which point he retired from dancing professionally and focused on teaching and his new hobby of creating unique furniture pieces.
Giuseppe Canale, who was born in Palermo Italy, began his dance career at the age of 11. At 14, his teacher encouraged him to audition for the National Ballet Academy of Rome. He was accepted but was overwhelmed by the size of the city and decided to take a break from dance and spend some time enjoying being a teenager.
At the age of 16, Canale was invited to audition in Brussels and was chosen from 3,000 dancers to join the Bejart School. At 17 Canale moved to Germany where he was the principle dancer in the Ballet Company of Germinal Casado. He also toured extensively with the Ballet Company Jean Deroc in Switzerland and the Het Nationale Ballet in the Netherlands.
After living and dancing across Europe in big cities and being in the spotlight for over a decade, Heinrich and Canale decided they wanted to live a more peaceful life at a slower pace in a place where they could be surrounded by trees and enjoy nature.
In 1997, with an inherited computer and an old dance floor, they started the Northeast Dance and Movement Center in the former Oscoda Community Center. After a few years, the name of the school was changed to Northeast Academy of Dance.
In March 2005 the school was opened at its current location in the Wurtsmith District on the former base. The school has two large dance studios, an office, seating area, costume room, a garage with props from performances across the years and a mudroom.
The school offers training in classical ballet, modern dance and jazz. Canale describes the school as being very serious but very friendly, a mix of formal and informal, and a place where students learn how dance relates to life. He noted that after taking dance lessons that students’ academics also improve.
“We are very demanding. We teach classical ballet professionally. We teach the way we were taught,” Canale said.
Canale also offers individualized training in pilates. Oscoda Township Trustee Tim Cummings, who participates in private pilates lessons, attributes his ability to walk to his pilates training. Before pilates Cummings was experiencing back and hip pain and couldn’t lift his legs to 90 degrees.
Cummings, who owns his own business that involves sitting behind a computer, has taken pilates twice per week for the past four years. He refers to pilates as his therapy and described the physical and mental health benefits of doing the practice.
Cummings’ daughter and son both took dance lessons at the school. His daughter, Jessica, began dancing at the school at age seven and danced with the school until she was 14 when she moved to California to complete an accelerated high school completion program. Although she didn’t pursue dance as a profession, Cummings thinks the experience of dancing contributed to Jessica’s confidence and maturity. After completing high school at the age of 16 she went on to become an ordained minister. Son Christopher danced for one year at the age of seven and then pursued his true love, soccer.
Although both of his children have left the area, Cummings continues to volunteer as a photographer for the school. He upgraded his camera equipment so he could overcome the dual challenges of dark lighting and movement when taking photographs during the performances. Heinrich talked about the importance of parents being involved in the school from helping with designing costumes to set construction.
Dancers from the school have gone on to dance professionally across the country and throughout the world including the Royal Danish Ballet, the Sarasota Ballet, Ballet Memphis, Richmond Ballet, ABT II, Houston Ballet II, North Carolina Dance Theatre and Signature Dance Ensemble, to name a few. Most recently students have gone on to dance with the Suzanne Farrell Ballet and the New York City Ballet.
Even for those students who didn’t go on to pursue a career in dance, the rigor of the instruction and the poise and confidence they developed, serve them well as many have gone on to be successful professionals in a wide array of fields.
Aptly named “Celebrate! 25” the next NEAD performance will take place Saturday June 10 and Sunday June 11 at 7 p.m. at Oscoda High School. Additional information about the performance and purchasing tickets can be found elsewhere in this publication.
NEAD is currently registering students for the summer intensive and fall classes. For children and youth two group classes per week cost $75 per month. The school welcomes sponsorships to give the gift of dance to students who would otherwise not be able to participate. Private lessons are $60 per hour. More information about the performance, the school, Canale, Heinrich and upcoming classes can be found on the school’s website neadancemi.org.