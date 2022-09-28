INFORMATION

INFORMATION — Cathy Wusterbarth, co-founder of NOW (Need Our Water), presents information about the PFAS exposure assessment to the AuSable Township Board of Trustees at their Sept. 19 meeting.

 Photo by Manuela Kress

AUSABLE Twp. — Oscoda and AuSable residents will soon have an opportunity to participate in the Oscoda Area Exposure Assessment, to determine how much PFAS (perfluoroalkyl or polyfluoroalkyl substances) contamination is in their bodies.

Although PFAS contamination has been found in AuSable Township, AuSable residents were initially not included in the eligibility criteria. However, on Friday, Sept. 23, AuSable Township Superintendent Eric Strayer received an e-mail from Elizabeth Wasilevich, Senior Epidemiologist with the Division of Environmental Health (DEH) Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

