AuSABLE Twp. – AuSable Township will be providing a township-wide mosquito control program during the 2023 spring and summer. After a pilot year that got a late start in 2022, voters elected to have the program for the next three years.
The program, provided by APM, will begin in mid-April and will include an initial treatment of lowland and woodland wet areas with bti (Bacillus Thuringiensis var. israeliensis), a spring larvicide.
From June 1-Sept. 15 APM will monitor New Jersey Light Traps for adult mosquitoes. When light trap counts exceed 20 females or when residents report an increased adult population, APM will conduct night time spraying from a truck or all-terrain vehicle.
APM will map, inspect and larvicide mosquito breeding sites in AuSable and develop historical data.
According to APM, there are a number of ways that property owners can help cut down on the mosquito population that include the following:
• Take care of any standing water, stagnant water that has been standing for 7-10 days will produce mosquitoes.
• Empty all water from wading pools, rain barrels, buckets, plant pots, birdbaths and stored boats at least once per week.
• Remove leaves and other debris from eaves troughs, gutters and down spouts.
• Keep ditches clear of vegetation to promote quick drainage.
• Keep pond edges clear of vegetation.
• Keep all ornamental shrubs and bushes trimmed and pruned to allow airflow and light to penetrate. This is where adult mosquitoes hide during the day.
• Keep screens on doors and windows to keep mosquitoes out.
Residents will be able to request backpack services again for special occasions or if they notice an abundance of mosquitoes. Information brochures will be available to pick up at the township hall.
APM will maintain a call/shut-off notification list. Residents who want to opt out of the program can contact AuSable Township at 989-739-9169 or APM Mosquito Control at 989-876-0374. Questions about the program can be directed to Benjamin Seago at APM.