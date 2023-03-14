AuSABLE Twp. – AuSable Township will be providing a township-wide mosquito control program during the 2023 spring and summer. After a pilot year that got a late start in 2022, voters elected to have the program for the next three years.

The program, provided by APM, will begin in mid-April and will include an initial treatment of lowland and woodland wet areas with bti (Bacillus Thuringiensis var. israeliensis), a spring larvicide.

