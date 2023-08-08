GAYLORD – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $433,000 to make concrete repairs and guardrail upgrades on two M-65 bridges in Iosco County: one over the AuGres River and the other over Johnson Creek.
The projects are expected to begin on Monday, Aug. 14, with an estimated end date of Friday, Oct. 20.
According to MDOT, drivers should expect one open lane of alternating traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals. This work will improve safety and extend the service life of the bridges, according to a MDOT press release.