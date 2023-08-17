AUSABLE Twp. – At its regular Aug. 7 meeting the AuSable Township Board of Trustees (BOT) discussed problems with short-term rentals, passed several resolutions and discussed an ordinance.
David and Kathleen Devereaux attended the meeting to speak during public comment. They reported that there are two houses north of where they live that are being rented out on Airbnb and Vacation Rentals By Owner (Vrbo). The neighbors have called the police on a number of occasions for fires not being put out, setting off fireworks and screaming.
The Devereuxs asked that the township consider enacting a short-term rental ordinance. As previously reported, the City of East Tawas addressed the issue of short-term rentals in its residential district during the past year and implemented a registration process, fee and annual renewal.
“You are not the first people to bring this to the board,” Supervisor Kevin Beliveau told the Devereauxs. The board asked Superintendent Eric Strayer to look into what East Tawas has in place.
Tom Wdowik, who attended the meeting for a different reason, mentioned that members of the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) pay 5% that goes back into the community which members of Airbnb and VRBO do not do. Wdowik is on the board of the Oscoda Area CVB.
The board mentioned the existing ordinances that are in place that address some of the issues the Devereuxs brought forward including the noise ordinance.
During the earlier part of the meeting, Resolution 2023-13 was passed unanimously by the BOT. The resolution amends the 2023 budget for Reimbursements Water and Sewer by $25,000 from $15,000 to $40,000. The change was approved at the July 17 meeting. The motion was by Clerk Kelly Graham, with support from Trustee Gina Cinquino.
Resolution 2023-14 was also passed unanimously. The resolution increases the Community Promotion budget from $7,700 to $12,900 to include the $5,200 that is the township’s portion of the 2023 Fourth of July fireworks. The motion was by Trustee Yvette Ramsdell, with support from Cinquino.
Resolution 2023-15 also passed unanimously. The resolution supports submitting a Community Center grant application for the Trailhead Market Place. The motion was by Ramsdell, with support from Trustee Alanda Barnes.
The board passed Resolution 2023-16 unanimously on a motion by Ramsdell, with support from Graham. The resolution increases the budget for repair and maintenance from $5,000 to $7,000 due to the increase in hardware prices of purchases for the dock project.
Beliveau said the dock project looks really, really good. He added that it looks really sturdy.
The board unanimously passed Resolution 2023-17 increasing the 2023 budget for contract services from $8,000 to $10,500. The increase is due to the fees associated with accounting services needed for the Charts of Account switch over. The motion was by Graham, with support from Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis.
The BOT discussed proposed Ordinance 136 which would replace Ordinance Number 41. Cinquino said she liked the new verbiage. Beliveau expressed concern that there is no definition of nuisance in the ordinance.
“Who gets to decide what a nuisance is?” asked Beliveau. Strayer said that he had made the changes that the board asked for at the last meeting. Strayer reported that the attorney had written the language.
Beliveau expressed concerns about the 120 hours to remove a dead tree. He also stated that he thought the additional violations and fees were not reasonable. Beliveau asked if it should be 120 days. Trustee Diana London said she thought 120 days is excessive. Beliveau said he thought 60 days would be reasonable.
Trustees agreed that they need a definition of nuisance in the ordinance.
“Is it worth going over?” Asked Samotis. Graham said item H should be removed and the definition of nuisance added. Beliveau said due to the high water his own property has 50 to 100 dead trees.
Strayer talked about the history of the ordinance, particularly the fact that the township was mowing lawns. According to the attorney, the township can only mow a homeowner’s lawn after a court order.
“It’s too inclusive of natural areas,” Beliveau said of the proposed ordinance. He added that the ordinance would make sense in an urban area but not northern Michigan. Strayer said he would continue to work with the attorney.
The BOT also approved payment to Fleis and VandenBrink in the amount of $6,589.04 for work completed on the water main extension project during the month of May. The motion by Ramsdell, with support from Barnes, passed unanimously.
The BOT approved a letter of support for Iosco County for its application for Phase 4 of funding for the MI-HOPE grant from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA). As previously reported, the county received a $500,000 grant from MSHDA for energy related home improvements up to $25,000 per home during Phase 2. The motion by Ramsdell, with support from Graham, passed unanimously.
The board approved use of the township parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 9 for overflow parking for a wedding being held at the Sandcastle Resort. Tom Wdowik, owner, attended to answer any questions. Graham asked that Wdowik put up a sign to designate where the wedding parking is so it doesn’t conflict with parking for the Saturday Farmers Market. The motion by Beliveau, with support from Samotis, passed unanimously.
Caryn Coyle provided an email update on the Saturday markets. Coyle said that the market is small but gaining momentum. A $3 lunch that includes a sandwich, chips and a drink, is being provided at the markets by the Hope Anglican Church.