OSCODA – The Northern Light parade is back and brighter than ever.
Many people lined the streets, taking part in the festivities in anticipation for the parade.
Directly downtown, the Oscoda Rotary Club passed hot cider and donuts.
Kids had flashing plastic clappers to make noise.
Oscoda Sirens passed out chili and popcorn.
Before the parade, Santa was in the Oscoda Rotary Club Pocket Park talking to kids, asking them what they wanted for Christmas. In between his busy schedule he had time to talk to the press.
He said he made a special trip all the way from the North Pole this day because he just wanted to make sure all the children in Oscoda got a chance to see him before Christmas.
Santa says he likes coming to Oscoda because of their selection of milk and cookies.
“I’m fond of oatmeal raisin,” said Santa. “Chocolate chip is pretty good too! I like a little extra in my cookies.”
When the parade started, he sat on top of the Lion’s club float, waving to everyone in the parade. He worked in partnership with the Lion’s Club because he enjoys the community and its good children.
“(A good float has) lights and glitter. It’s dark for the parade so your float must be lighted,” said Santa. “So the lighted floats and the floats with action are the good floats in the parade.”
There were many other unique floats this year too.
There was a toy train of the Kids First Learning center in Tawas. It was a Husqvarna riding mower with nine cars attached in the back. It was covered in lights with a generator powering all the lights in back.
Cheryl Rizzardi said the preschoolers of Kid’s First were “excited and looking forward to” riding in the train for the parade.
Another unique sight was the runway jet dryer of Kalitta Air. It’s a new piece of equipment the airport owns that is used to blow ice and snow off of the runway after rain and snow, said Jack Brown, assistant manager of Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport Authority.
“(There’s) about 375 degrees of heat coming off it and 3,000 pounds of thrust,” said Brown.
Fortunately, they did not turn on the engine during the parade.
“You wouldn’t have anybody on the sidelines,” said another worker operating the jet dryer. “They would be blown out to Foote Site.”
Winners of the parade included the Oscoda Lions Club for “Best in Glow.” “Most Creative” went to Edelweiss Tavern for having a guitar player on the float playing a song from the Trans Siberian Orchestra. “Most Magical” went to Kids First Learning center.