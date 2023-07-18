OSCODA – The AuSable River Canoe Marathon (ARCM), presented by Consumers Energy, is readying to mark its 75th annual rendition at the end of this month – with participants paddling their way through the water starting on Friday, July 28 in Grayling, before crossing the finish line 120 miles away in Oscoda Township.

In addition to the endurance event itself, a weeklong offering of activities has also been scheduled in Oscoda to celebrate the marathon’s milestone anniversary. The activities, running from this Sunday, July 23, through next Sunday, July 30, are outlined below.

Tags